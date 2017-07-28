 
Superior Car Interiors Launches New Auto Customization Website

Aftermarket online retailer launches new site allowing for easy, confident leather interior buying experience.
 
 
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The all-new SuperiorCarInteriors.com website has launched, offering new and exciting customization options, colors and textures from the industry's leader in aftermarket leather interiors, Katzkin Leather. While still offering the personalized assistance from trained restylers, the newly designed page offers customers 24/7 access to a search engine that guarantees the perfect fit for their vehicle as well as the simplified option of choosing pre-designed interiors with high definition photos in addition to the ability to create their own from scratch.

Al Isaacs, one of the site's designers, says that the website offers "Two C's - Confidence and Customization". "We've had thousands of customers trust us with their cars and trucks over the years to help them achieve the leather seats of their dreams. We'll still be here for support, reviewing each and every order all the way through production, but this site takes the experience to a whole new level. It's easier than ever to choose just the right pattern with just the right options."

The new web site also features all of Katzkin's new partnerships with brands like Rawlings, Chip Foose, Remington and Realtree camouflage materials. Beyond yhe already impressive selection of leather colors and exotic materials,  offering the owners of more than 3,000 makes and models of vehicles the opportunity for individualized customization like never before.

About SuperiorCarInteriorscom: A division of New York's Superior Auto Restyling which was founded in 1985,  SuperiorCarInteriors.com, is an authorized national distributor of superior quality "ready-to-install' seat upholstery manufactured by Katzkin Leather Interiors - maintaining more than 3,000 interior patterns, 130 colors and materials, and more custom options than any other interior manufacturer.  As an online distributor, SuperiorCarInteriors.com supplies  auto dealerships, auto upholstery shops, and vehicle owners with the supplies to upgrade factory cloth seats, or worn and damaged leather seats, to brand new custom leather interiors.  For more information, visit Superior Car Interiors online at www.superiorcarinteriors.com

Contact
Al Isaacs
1-888-490-7727
***@superiorcarinteriors.com
Source:
Email:***@superiorcarinteriors.com Email Verified
Tags:Aftermarket
Industry:Automotive
Location:Plainview - New York - United States
Subject:Companies
