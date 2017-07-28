News By Tag
Family Builds Experiential "Compassion City" in Backyard
What: Inspired by the Compassion International humanitarian aid organization, a Friendswood mom recruited her family to build a village of more than a half-dozen small scale replicas of homes from around the world in their backyard. The homes have floors that are typical of the conditions in the various countries. Family members and others have had a "barefoot experience" while walking through the city. Each home feature photos and stories of those who would typically live there. Compassion City has been moved to Friendswood Methodist where children and students have toured it during their week at One B1G Camp and begged their parents to experience it as well.
Who: You can speak to the creator of this special "city" (Cindy Damman 713-410-8052)
Why: Compassion City makes a tremendous impression on its visitors. After experiencing Compassion City, several local families have decided to sponsor a child through Compassion International. Some children have even returned to tour their parents through the exhibit, and several have arrived with cans of food to contribute. Local businesses have also readily supported this powerful concept, donating over 90 percent of the materials.
Who should attend: The entire community is welcome to this family friendly hands-on exhibit.
When: Guests of all ages can tour Compassion City during daylight hours 9 am- 5pm through Wednesday, August 9, 2017.
Where: Friendswood Methodist 110 N. Friendswood Drive 77546
Media contact: Chris Leslie 281-309-4822
More information at http://friendswoodmethodist.org/
Contact
Media contact: Chris Leslie 281-309-4822
***@friendswoodmethodist.org
