 
News By Tag
* Methodist
* Family
* Compassion
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Society
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Friendswood
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
July 2017
31302928

Family Builds Experiential "Compassion City" in Backyard

 
 
IMG_5089
IMG_5089
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Methodist
* Family
* Compassion

Industry:
* Society

Location:
* Friendswood - Texas - US

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- MEDIA ALERT

Family Builds Experiential "Compassion City" in Backyard

What: Inspired by the Compassion International humanitarian aid organization, a Friendswood mom recruited her family to build a village of more than a half-dozen small scale replicas of homes from around the world in their backyard. The homes have floors that are typical of the conditions in the various countries. Family members and others have had a "barefoot experience" while walking through the city. Each home feature photos and stories of those who would typically live there. Compassion City has been moved to Friendswood Methodist where children and students have toured it during their week at One B1G Camp and begged their parents to experience it as well.

Who: You can speak to the creator of this special "city" (Cindy Damman 713-410-8052)

Why: Compassion City makes a tremendous impression on its visitors. After experiencing Compassion City, several local families have decided to sponsor a child through Compassion International. Some children have even returned to tour their parents through the exhibit, and several have arrived with cans of food to contribute. Local businesses have also readily supported this powerful concept, donating over 90 percent of the materials.

Who should attend: The entire community is welcome to this family friendly hands-on exhibit.

When: Guests of all ages can tour Compassion City during daylight hours 9 am- 5pm through Wednesday, August 9, 2017.

Where: Friendswood Methodist  110 N. Friendswood Drive 77546

Media contact: Chris Leslie 281-309-4822

More information at http://friendswoodmethodist.org/ or Friendswood Methodist Facebook page.

Contact
Media contact: Chris Leslie 281-309-4822
***@friendswoodmethodist.org
End
Source:
Email:***@friendswoodmethodist.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share