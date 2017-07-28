News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Jordan Wong of Joshua's Heart Foundation, Raises $5K in His Remarkable Aid for Antipolo Campaign
"The Ransom Everglades HS Junior created the campaign to broaden the reach of the foundation and once again extend its global impact beyond U.S. borders to another international location."
Antipolo City is located 16 miles east of Manila, with a population of more than 776,000. Within the city limit is the children's shelter which Jordan, with the assistance of his family, selected as the recipient of his Aid for Antipolo Campaign. The shelter, Kanlungan ng Kabataan Village (KKV), (which means 'shelter for children') serves approximately 50 children on only 60 pesos daily, which is the equivalent of $1.20 per day. On the grounds of KKV are the following three shelters:
· Children's Haven – housing for boys who are abandoned, physically abused and neglected street children
• Bahay Kalinga Center for Girls – housing for girls who were physically and sexually abused, abandoned and neglected
• Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL) Custodial Care – housing for juvenile delinquents in rehabilitation
As is the case in most developing countries, the local government's budget is hardly adequate to provide 3 meals per day for growing children. This gap creates a huge need for supplemental meals in their community. Donations are ongoing to Aid Antipolo. So far, through the efforts of Jordan and his supporters, their diligent work has raised $5,000.00 to donate to the 'shelter for children'. The excitement and outpouring of love has touched many in Antipolo.
Congresswoman, Chiqui Roa-Puno, who represents the first district of Antipolo, made a special check presentation to KKV shelter on Saturday, July 29th on behalf of Jordan and JHF. "I am encouraged and humbled by the outpouring of love from our supporters and want them to know these donations will go a long way to ensure that the kids at the shelters do not go hungry. These funds will help provide supplemental meals for a period of at least 120 days," said the Congresswoman. Jordan added, "My wish for the children of Antipolo is for them to have a normal and healthy life, get educated so that they can make a difference in their world and know that we genuinely care about their wellbeing. I hope they enjoy all the supplemental meals this love project has created for them."
Joshua's Heart President, Joshua Williams shared, "I am so proud to see our volunteers' growth over the years. Jordan has always been involved and works towards making life better for the less fortunate. The "Aid for Antipolo" project will continue to raise money for the children of the Philippines and donations will continue long after Jordan has gone onto college. That's what being a part of Joshua's Heart is about, changing lives one person at a time."
Joshua's Heart Foundation would like to thank the following major donors whose generous support made this initiative a success: JBW Realty Group, Cochran Family Trust, Touzet Family, Wong Family, Keller Family, Kim Family, Felix and Digna Manlunas, Steve and Diana Pattison and Joshua Williams.
Joshua's Heart Foundation (http://joshuasheart.org/
Contact
A Better Concept PR
***@abetterconcept.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse