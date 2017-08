24-7 Intouch Celebrates One Year in the Philippines

MANILA – 24-7 Intouch, an award-winning multi-channel contact center, is celebrating their one year anniversary operating in the Philippines.

-- With two campuses located in UP Town Center and Cyber Park Tower 1 in Quezon City, 24-7 Intouch has brought its family-oriented culture, innovative solutions, and disruptive technology to the Metro Manila area."Opening in the Philippines has allowed us to grow with our partners and support new clients with a global footprint," said Greg Fettes, Founder & CEO of 24-7 Intouch. "We're also proud to have brought 1,100 new jobs to the area."Both campuses in the Philippines showcase the 24-7 Intouch culture with open-concept design elements, empowering team members to provide memorable customer experiences for their Fortune 500 clients."We Like to Win," said Jeff Fettes, Founder, Global President & Chief Operating Officer of 24-7 Intouch. "We set the bar high for performance and innovation. We obsess about our clients and people, which is reflected in the phenomenal experiences we create."In July, 24-7 Intouch was awarded the 2017 Elite Contact Center Outsourcing Award, presented by TMC ( http://www.tmcnet.com/ ). It is also continuing their global growth by opening up its 14th campus in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2018.24-7 Intouch is an award-winning Global Contact Center Outsourcer that delivers innovative and value-driven customer service solutions across all industries via an omnichannel approach that includes voice, social media management, live chat, email, fraud, UAT, self-service, and back office administration. Using the most advanced technology in the industry, 24-7 Intouch's customizable customer care method allows their clients to utilize business insights to deliver lifetime consumer loyalty and increase incremental revenue. With over 17 years of experience, the 24-7 Intouch team takes pride in creating a top to bottom brand alignment for partners to create the ideal customer experience.