York Solutions Partners with MSP TechHire to Feature Training Program
Partnership aims to close skills gap facing IT industry today
York's Barriers to Entry focuses on providing project management training to unemployed and underemployed people such as stay-at-home parents, veterans, and those looking for a career change. The 3-week program provides participants with training in the foundational principles of project management, effective communication, and a Scrum Master certification. Upon completion of the program, participants are ready to be deployed at York's clients in roles such as project coordination, quality assurance, or business analysis roles, depending on their related experience.
Of the partnership, Brandi Will, SVP of Program Development – B2E at York Solutions, said, "We are very proud and honored to partner with MSP TechHire. The missions of the Barriers to Entry program and the MSP TechHire initiative align so perfectly, as we both strive to help close the skills gap in IT through training a diverse workforce in the communities we serve."
A link to York's Barriers to Entry program, along with a number of other training resources, can be found on MSP TechHire's website at http://www.minneapolismn.gov/
To learn more about the Barriers to Entry program or to find out how you can participate, please contact York at b2etraining@
About York Solutions
With over 25 years of experience, York Solutions is an IT consulting firm that provides clients with custom resource solutions to fit their business needs to successfully complete IT projects through our custom resource solutions which include our managed service staffing solution (MS3) and our Barriers to Entry (B2E) program. We believe strongly in creating a true partnership approach with our clients and consultants that fosters a long-term, trust-based relationship as we strive to provide creative, cutting edge IT solutions to help companies achieve business, technology, and operational goals and objectives.
Ultimately, our goal is to have a positive impact on the lives, careers, futures of IT professionals within our community. In keeping with that goal, we focus on delivering client and consultant care at the highest level, which also involves a focus on professional development through our association for IT professionals called Think IT.
For more information, please visit www.yorksolutions.net.
Contact
Briana Perrino
***@yorksolutions.net
