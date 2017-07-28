News By Tag
Kid Care Concierge Offers Back To School Support
991 U.S. Highway 22 Suite 200 Bridgewater, NJ 08807
Contact: Natasha Eldrich
Phone: 347-921-6821
E-mail: press@kidcareconcierge.com
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
KID CARE CONCIERGE OFFERS BACK TO SCHOOL SUPPORT
BRIDGEWATER, NJ. – Kid Care concierge (KCC) is offering support for busy parents to help ease the transition of school coming back in session. Provided services include errand running, babysitting, private tutoring, event planning, car services and others. Their mission is primarily to provide a personalized and exclusive concierge service and establishing a harmonious work-life balance for busy families.
"Our KCC tutor, Samantha, catered to the needs of my 9-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter. She used different math techniques for my son and daughter to truly get a better understanding of mathematics."
KCC understands how stressful the back to school season can be for parents. This is why their target goal is providing concierge services to the tri-state area in order to assist those busy families that need support.
For more information please visit: www.kidcareconcierge.com
About Kid Care Concierge:
Created by a working mother of two children and education expert, KCC provides quality childcare and life management services for busy families by assisting children and teens with their daily activities.
End
