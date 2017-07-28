Kid Care Concierge Offers Back To School Support

KCC- Transparent- Logo- 2015- updated

-- Kid Care Concierge991 U.S. Highway 22 Suite 200 Bridgewater, NJ 08807Contact: Natasha EldrichPhone: 347-921-6821E-mail: press@kidcareconcierge.comFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEKID CARE CONCIERGE OFFERS BACK TO SCHOOL SUPPORTBRIDGEWATER, NJ. – Kid Care concierge (KCC) is offering support for busy parents to help ease the transition of school coming back in session. Provided services include errand running, babysitting, private tutoring, event planning, car services and others. Their mission is primarily to provide a personalized and exclusive concierge service and establishing a harmonious work-life balance for busy families."Our KCC tutor, Samantha, catered to the needs of my 9-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter. She used different math techniques for my son and daughter to truly get a better understanding of mathematics."A working mother of two attested to KCC's service. "KCC has changed my life. I have always wanted to be supermom and for many years I tried to make it happen. But as the years went on I just couldn't do it anymore. Using KCC to plan all my event truly does keep me from going crazy. And my parties are better than ever!" J. Estman also commented.KCC understands how stressful the back to school season can be for parents. This is why their target goal is providing concierge services to the tri-state area in order to assist those busy families that need support.For more information please visit: www.kidcareconcierge.comAbout Kid Care Concierge:Created by a working mother of two children and education expert, KCC provides quality childcare and life management services for busy families by assisting children and teens with their daily activities.