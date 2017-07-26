News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Former NBA Player Kenyon Glover Launches K. Glover Wine and Champagne
From the Basketball Court NBA Player Kenyon Glover Balls in the Vineyard
It's time to celebrate with K. GLOVER sparkling champagne best coupled with weddings, elite celebration, fine dining, and any event for those who enjoy a posh lifestyle. This award winning white sparkler has a light almond taste, naturally fermented—its has a long lasting sharp finish and pairs well with lobster or a dinner party with friends.
Artfully crafted by one of the best wine makers in the country, Kenyon Glover is full court with a sophisticated beverage campaign starting Fall of 2017. The beverages are scheduled for several highly attractive and attended event in Miami, Florida and Los Angeles, Califorina. The former NBA player currently spends his time traveling the country speaking to our youth and motivated others in sports to reach beyond the sports. Kenyon Glover is also a working Hollywood actor who has appeared on Daytime TV soap operas "Young & Restless," movies, and short films. All this considered, Glover is not stopping here, when asked Glover stated, "This is only the beginning I have so much more I would like to do in this lifetime."
"I'm fortunate to work with a great array of varietals and in the case of K. Glover wines, I really enjoy the challenge of crafting a delicious focused blended wine," said Kenyon."
For more information on K. Glover Wines and Champagne, including where to find the products online, visit kgloverwine.com
For media inquiries, images and interviews please contact Tam Lawrence of Aart & Kingsley Communications Associates at 414-533-7239 (tel:(414)%20533-
Contact
Tam Lawrence
Aart & Kingsley Communications Associates
414.533.7239 | TL@RLASSC.COM
Contact
Aart & Kingsley
Tam Lawrence
***@rlassc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse