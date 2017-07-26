 
Former NBA Player Kenyon Glover Launches K. Glover Wine and Champagne

From the Basketball Court NBA Player Kenyon Glover Balls in the Vineyard
 
 
IMG_20170726_163441_246_resized
IMG_20170726_163441_246_resized
 
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Former NBA Player Kenyon Glover is pleased to announce the former player has launched a signature wine and champagne brand, K. GLOVER wine features a red Zinfandel fruit blend-- balancing the juicy and sweet flavors of wild berries with a rich and crisp note of orchard fresh pomegranates. K. GLOVER's wine has been crafted to pair perfectly with an adventurous lifestyle.

It's time to celebrate with K. GLOVER sparkling champagne best coupled with weddings, elite celebration, fine dining, and any event for those who enjoy a posh lifestyle. This award winning white sparkler has a light almond taste, naturally fermented—its has a long lasting sharp finish and pairs well with lobster or a dinner party with friends.

Artfully crafted by one of the best wine makers in the country, Kenyon Glover is full court with a sophisticated beverage campaign starting Fall of 2017. The beverages are scheduled for several highly attractive and attended event in Miami, Florida and Los Angeles, Califorina. The former NBA player currently spends his time traveling the country speaking to our youth and motivated others in sports to reach beyond the sports. Kenyon Glover is also a working Hollywood actor who has appeared on Daytime TV soap operas "Young & Restless," movies, and short films. All this considered, Glover is not stopping here, when asked Glover stated, "This is only the beginning I have so much more I would like to do in this lifetime."

"I'm fortunate to work with a great array of varietals and in the case of K. Glover wines, I really enjoy the challenge of crafting a delicious focused blended wine," said Kenyon."

For more information on K. Glover Wines and Champagne, including where to find the products online, visit kgloverwine.com

For media inquiries, images and interviews please contact Tam Lawrence of Aart & Kingsley  Communications Associates at 414-533-7239 (tel:(414)%20533-7239) or tl@rlassc.com

