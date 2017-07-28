News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Fairfax County Sees Rise in the Incidence of Head Lice
LiceDoctors Lice Treatment Service reports that it is seeing a big spike in the incidence of head lice in Northern Virginia. According to owner, Karen Sokoloff, "Summer time always brings about an influx of cases and Virginia is getting hit hard!"
According LiceDoctors owner, Karen Sokoloff, "Occasionally, we receive a very high number of calls from a single area. The incidence usually starts with a couple of kids who come to school, camp or go on play dates, and may not even realize that they are carrying lice. Before you know it, there are several children and their parents who have infestations. Right now, this is what is happening in Fairfax County and we need to break the cycle so that families can resume their normal activities. We have received a number of calls from Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Arlington, Manassas, Vienna, Tysons Corner, Burke, Reston, McLean and more."
Anna P., a parent with three school age children, is one such example. "I saw my youngest scratching and I knew we were in trouble. We had this problem 2 years ago and I almost went crazy trying to get rid of it. This time, I went straight to LiceDoctors as two friends had recommended them They made all the difference."
Sokoloff recommends that parents check their children on a weekly basis using bright light or natural outdoor light. "You are looking for eggs the size of a sesame seed or smaller. They have a translucent shell and are glued to the hair. Most people will show signs of itching but not everyone will. If you find lice, we do not recommend chemicals as lice have mutated and are resistant to these products. Either try to hand pick yourself or call in a professional who knows what to look for and guarantees the work."
LiceDoctors has been treating families with head lice for 20 years and has tackled and cured infestations in over 300,000 children and adults. Technicians make house calls and use all-natural protocols under the guidance of Dr. Stephen Beck, their on-staff medical doctor. According to Sokoloff, "We are the only lice company in Virginia with an in-house medical doctor.Clients love that we make the process as convenient as possible by making house calls in an unmarked car; this offers total privacy and total flexibility for each family member to resume his or her schedule rather that having to wait for others at a salon. The plan always works and we offer a full guarantee."
In the Fairfax County, Virginia area call 703-662-4519. In Virginia, the company also services families in Richmond, Charlottesville, and Virgina Beach areas and can be reached at 800-224-2537. Technicians are available day and night, 365 days a year. The company has an "A" rating with the Better Business Bureau. LiceDoctors can be found online at https://www.licedoctors.com/
Contact
Karen Sokoloff
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse