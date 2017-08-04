Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to sell a 40 Y/O franchise optical store

Contact

-- Sun Acquisitions announced today that it has been engaged to sell a franchise optical store in the Greater Chicagoland area. The store has been in business since 1977 and has become a neighborhood staple.The Business provides customers with eye examinations, designer frames, prescription lenses, contact lenses, lens treatments and sunglasses. Customers have come to know the business for its high quality of service and personal attention and return to the business time and time again.Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in the sale of a business assures business owners that they will get the best pricing and terms, the transaction will remain confidential, and most importantly, give the business owner the freedom to concentrate on his business.Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.Phone: 773-243-1603