 
News By Tag
* Mergers And Acquisitions
* Business Broker
* Business For Sale
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654

Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to sell a 40 Y/O franchise optical store

 
CHICAGO - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Sun Acquisitions announced today that it has been engaged to sell a franchise optical store in the Greater Chicagoland area. The store has been in business since 1977 and has become a neighborhood staple.

The Business provides customers with eye examinations, designer frames, prescription lenses, contact lenses, lens treatments and sunglasses. Customers have come to know the business for its high quality of service and personal attention and return to the business time and time again.

Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in the sale of a business assures business owners that they will get the best pricing and terms, the transaction will remain confidential, and most importantly, give the business owner the freedom to concentrate on his business.

About Sun Acquisitions

Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.

www.sunacquisitions.com

Phone: 773-243-1603

Contact
Tabitha David
***@sunacquisitions.com
End
Source:Sun Acquisitions LLC
Email:***@sunacquisitions.com Email Verified
Tags:Mergers And Acquisitions, Business Broker, Business For Sale
Industry:Business
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sun Acquisitions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share