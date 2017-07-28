LOS ANGELES
- Aug. 3, 2017
- PRLog
-- ICP DAS USA's tGW-700 series are Modbus TCP to RTU/ASCII gateways
are designed to enable a Modbus/TCP host to communicate with serial Modbus RTU/ASCII devices through Ethernet networks. It eliminates cable length limitation by a legacy of serial communication devices. The tGW-7000 serial device servers can be used to create a pair-connection application, a serial-bridge or serial-tunnel application, and can then route data over TCP/IP between two serial Modbus RTU/ASCII devices. This is especially useful when connecting to mainframe computers, servers or other serial devices that use Modbus RTU/ASCII protocols and allows it to have Ethernet capability.
All of ICP DAS USA's tGW-700 modules are equipped a powerful 32-bit MCU to enable efficient handling of network traffic, a built-in web server that provides an intuitive web management interface allowing users to modify the configuration of the module, that includes the DHCP/Static IP, the gateway/mask settings and the serial port settings.
To learn more about the variety of ideas and real projects integrated with ICP DAS hardware, visit our website at http://www.icpdas-usa.com
, or give us a call, toll free, at 1-888-971-9888 and one of our engineers would be happy to assist in reviewing the project requirements, ensuring that the highest quality solution is presented in your final application.