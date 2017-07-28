 
News By Tag
* Modbus
* Data Acquisition
* Icp Das Usa
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
July 2017
31302928

Modbus TCP to RTU/ASCII gateways

 
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- ICP DAS USA's tGW-700 series are Modbus TCP to RTU/ASCII gateways are designed to enable a Modbus/TCP host to communicate with serial Modbus RTU/ASCII devices through Ethernet networks. It eliminates cable length limitation by a legacy of serial communication devices. The tGW-7000 serial device servers can be used to create a pair-connection application, a serial-bridge or serial-tunnel application, and can then route data over TCP/IP between two serial Modbus RTU/ASCII devices. This is especially useful when connecting to mainframe computers, servers or other serial devices that use Modbus RTU/ASCII protocols and allows it to have Ethernet capability.

All of ICP DAS USA's tGW-700 modules are equipped a powerful 32-bit MCU to enable efficient handling of network traffic, a built-in web server that provides an intuitive web management interface allowing users to modify the configuration of the module, that includes the DHCP/Static IP, the gateway/mask settings and the serial port settings.

To learn more about the variety of ideas and real projects integrated with ICP DAS hardware, visit our website at http://www.icpdas-usa.com, or give us a call, toll free, at 1-888-971-9888 and one of our engineers would be happy to assist in reviewing the project requirements, ensuring that the highest quality solution is presented in your final application.

Contact
ICP DAS USA
3105179888
***@icpdas-usa.com
End
Source:
Email:***@icpdas-usa.com Email Verified
Tags:Modbus, Data Acquisition, Icp Das Usa
Industry:Technology
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ICP DAS USA News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share