News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Free Style Guide Offered to Businesses for Consistency and Credibility
"I'm a firm believer in consistency in communications. That's why 'consistency' and 'communications' make up two-thirds of the company name," said Tom Pfeifer, CVC founder and chief strategist. "I know of no better way to keep consistency in communications than by using a stylebook and style guide.
"The CVC Style Guide is free of copyright," Pfeifer said. "Businesses and organizations can change the name and adopt it as their own or use it as a guide to make it fit their needs."
CVC specializes in providing writing and editing services to clients. One of the first questions a new client is asked is: do you have a style guide? Often the answer is "no." Some businesses and organizations don't even utilize a preferred standardized stylebook, such as the Associated Press Stylebook or the Chicago Manual of Style, on which individualized organizational style guides are based.
That is why Pfeifer decided it was important to release the CVC Style Guide.
"Take time notation, for example. If one employee is writing AM and PM in copy meant for the public and another is writing a.m. and p.m., it just looks unprofessional,"
The Style Guide covers a gamut of consistency issues such as capitalization, headlines and addresses. It also covers items you won't find in a standardized stylebook, such as use of the company name and logo.
The Style Guide is available as a pdf download at YourConsistentVoice.com.
###
Consistent Voice Communications was founded in 2013 with a mission to develop clear, concise, and consistent messaging so businesses, organizations, and individuals can Communicate for Success!℠ CVC provides marketing, public relations, copy writing, and copy editing services and works with clients and their teams to discover their core message, build ideal clients, and develop messages that have impact. In April 2016, Managing Partner Tom Pfeifer published Write It, Speak It: Writing a Speech They'll APPLAUD! (https://www.amazon.com/
Contact
Tom Pfeifer
***@yourconsistentvoice.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse