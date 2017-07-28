News By Tag
Cushman & Wakefield Inks Trade of Mixed-Use Property in Dumont, N.J
Grocery-Anchored Washington Commons Features In-Line Retail and Multifamily Rentals
Located on 5.5 acres, with a GLA of 75,400 square feet, Washington Commons features a high-performing Stop & Shop location, four in-line retail tenants and 26 multifamily rental units. The property was fully occupied at the time of the trade, according to Cushman & Wakefield capital markets specialist Seth Pollack, who brokered the transaction.
Pollack noted that the opportunity to purchase a mixed-use asset – with strong in-place cash flow on the retail side and upside potential in the multifamily component – contributed to significant investor interest. The property ultimately traded at a cap rate of 6.2 percent.
"Supermarket-
Nearly 150,000 people, with an average household income of approximately $133,000, live within two miles of Washington Commons. Stop & Shop recently extended its lease at the property. Other retail tenants there include Great Clips, Blimpies, PetValue, and Valley Medical Group.
