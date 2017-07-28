News By Tag
TrailMark Honored at Excel Awards
"We are thrilled to receive this recognition for our commitment to excellence and for successfully communicating TrailMark's natural surroundings, outdoor inspired amenities and healthy style of living through our advertising and marketing efforts," said GreenPointe Communities Marketing Director Gaynelle James. "TrailMark offers the lifestyle families today are seeking. We appreciate the accolades from our industry peers and we hope it will encourage everyone to visit our community and learn more about living at TrailMark."
The billboard campaign showcases TrailMark's relationship with nature and recreation with a twist. The billboard links these moments with a title that's a take on how busy people connect via technology (Instant Messaging, Group Chat and Livestreaming)
The newspaper campaign also demonstrates the beauty and value of slowing down and enjoying the outdoor lifestyle offered at TrailMark. The "Live Life Connected" series of ads offers a clever play on the way busy people stay connected with a new way to interpret these terms, TrailMark-style. At the community, livestreaming is about being outdoors and taking advantage of the Six Mile Creek and Mill Creek waterways bordering the property while enjoying a healthier lifestyle and unique recreational activities in the neighborhood. The advertisements were published in Northeast Florida daily and monthly newspapers.
TrailMark is a new master-planned residential community in northern St. Johns County that has been designed to spark discovery and enjoyment of its relaxed setting.
The community has been carefully planned around its natural environment and TrailMark's amenities have been thoughtfully designed to enhance the community experience, such as trails that connect residents with their neighborhood and kayak launch to Six Mile Creek. The amenity center and Camp House, a lakeside pavilion, are destinations within the community and gateways to friendships.
With impressive oak tree hammocks, lakes, winding waterways and trails, TrailMark offers a recreation-rich lifestyle and a variety of single-family homes by David Weekley Homes, D.R. Horton, Landon Homes, MasterCraft Builder Group and Providence Homes. New homes are priced from the mid $200,000s. TrailMark is located within the highly rated St. Johns County School District and adjacent to the new Picolata Crossing Elementary School. The community's proximity to Interstate 95, Jacksonville and St. Augustine offers residents easy access to entertainment, shopping, dining, employment centers and more. TrailMark is zoned within the top-rated St. Johns County School District.
TrailMark is located at 805 TrailMark Drive in St. Augustine. To visit TrailMark from Interstate 95, take exit #323/International Golf Parkway southwest towards World Golf Village and travel approximately 2.2 miles. Continue past the intersection at State Road 16 (where International Golf Parkway becomes Pacetti Road) and proceed approximately 2.6 miles to TrailMark on the right.
For more information, visit www.TrailMarkLiving.com.
