PatientWorks Corporation Announces Strategic Marketing Agreement with Odoro Inc
PatientWorks a SalePoint, Inc. subsidiary, adds Patient Self-Service Appointment Scheduling Solution to its Solution Offerings.
"As a key provider of patient self-service solutions, PatientWorks was often asked about patient self-service scheduling solutions. We were introduced to Odoro and immediately saw an opportunity to team with a company that provides web, mobile, IVR and call center scheduling solutions so that patients gain the 24/7 access they want, to self-serve their appointments. We're very excited to partner with Odoro and their patient self-service appointment scheduling solutions," said Larry Haworth, CEO of PatientWorks. Haworth continued, "Hospitals and clinics are very interested in self-service solutions as another tool to improve operations. Healthcare providers are seeking solutions that reduce cost and improve patient satisfaction. In today's world, individuals want the ease of self-service solutions."
"PatientWorks' vast knowledge of the healthcare self-service domain, as well as their understanding of patients, clinics and hospitals' needs is a great addition to Odoro's marketing effort.," said Ohad Ranen, CEO of Odoro. "We are excited about our new relationship with PatientWorks."
About PatientWorks
PatientWorks®
About Odoro Inc.
Odoro is the leading provider of SaaS-based self-service scheduling solutions, built to address the scheduling needs of hospitals, clinics and their patients. Odoro mimics all possible healthcare scheduling scenarios using its Rules-Based SchedLogic™ engine, in order to maximize provider efficiency while increasing patient satisfaction. Through Odoro patients can self-book appointments at any time, and from any device, using four different ways: web, mobile IVR and call center module. Founded in 2006, Odoro works with more than 1000 customers worldwide, empowering more than 3 million patients and enabling more than 10 million self-booked appointments annually. For more information, please visit www.odoro.com
PatientWorks Contact: Odoro Contact:
Norman Snidow Dikla Ranen
VP Sales COO
919-238-4754 646-930-
Norman Snidow, VP Sales
***@patientworks.com
