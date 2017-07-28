 
PatientWorks Corporation Announces Strategic Marketing Agreement with Odoro Inc

PatientWorks a SalePoint, Inc. subsidiary, adds Patient Self-Service Appointment Scheduling Solution to its Solution Offerings.
 
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- PatientWorks Corporation, a patient self-service check-in solutions subsidary of SalePoint, today announced that it has signed a marketing agreement with Odoro Inc., who provides a dynamic patient self-service scheduling solution designed for hospitals and clinics, where Odoro's Appointment Scheduling solutions will be jointly marketed with PatientWorks' self-service check-in solutions, KioskWorks® and CheckinWorks®.

"As a key provider of patient self-service solutions, PatientWorks was often asked about patient self-service scheduling solutions.   We were introduced to Odoro and immediately saw an opportunity to team with a company that provides web, mobile, IVR and call center scheduling solutions so that patients gain the 24/7 access they want, to self-serve their appointments.  We're very excited to partner with Odoro and their patient self-service appointment scheduling solutions," said Larry Haworth, CEO of PatientWorks. Haworth continued, "Hospitals and clinics are very interested in self-service solutions as another tool to improve operations. Healthcare providers are seeking solutions that reduce cost and improve patient satisfaction.  In today's world, individuals want the ease of self-service solutions."

"PatientWorks' vast knowledge of the healthcare self-service domain, as well as their understanding of patients, clinics and hospitals' needs is a great addition to Odoro's marketing effort.," said Ohad Ranen, CEO of Odoro. "We  are excited about our new relationship with PatientWorks."

About PatientWorks

PatientWorks® provides Self-Service Patient Check-in Kiosk and Tablet solutions. KioskWorks® provides a patient centric, customizable user touch screen environment for self-check-in, co-payment processing, interactive wayfinding, event calendar, patient education and fundraising opportunities. The Patient Xpress module captures electronic signatures as well as patient photos and scans insurance cards and/or driver licenses.   The data is merged onto the healthcare provider's forms and automatically sent to their imaging system and/or routed to the Registrar.  Queue Navigator manages patient volumes, wait times and check in compliance, whether patients check in through KioskWorks® or directly with registration staff.  Admitting personnel can manage patient check-in remotely in real-time at the department level or across the entire enterprise.  CheckinWorks® offers healthcare providers the same functionality on mobile tablets.  For more information, please visit www.patientworks.com.

About Odoro Inc.

Odoro is the leading provider of SaaS-based self-service scheduling solutions, built to address the scheduling needs of hospitals, clinics and their patients. Odoro mimics all possible healthcare scheduling scenarios using its Rules-Based SchedLogic™ engine, in order to maximize provider efficiency while increasing patient satisfaction. Through Odoro patients can self-book appointments at any time, and from any device, using four different ways: web, mobile IVR and call center module. Founded in 2006, Odoro works with more than 1000 customers worldwide, empowering more than 3 million patients and enabling more than 10 million self-booked appointments annually.  For more information, please visit www.odoro.com

PatientWorks Contact:          Odoro Contact:

Norman Snidow          Dikla Ranen

VP Sales          COO
919-238-4754          646-930-5353

Norman Snidow, VP Sales
***@patientworks.com
