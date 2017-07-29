News By Tag
AsSeenOnTV.pro with Kevin Harrington Launch DRTV Campaign with Terapia
AsSeenOnTV.pro and its Product Managers announce the DRTV campaign launch with Terapia
Terapia's BIOTICZONE Age Defying Serum reduces wrinkles and fine lines. It improves sagging skin, making it firmer and giving it a toned look. It also stimulates skin repair for a long-lasting healthy, youthful appearance. The product is formulated from a synergistic blend of ingredients, each of which has been proven to reduce and reverse the signs of aging.
While moisturizers, oils and essences do some good work, serums are the real workhorse of any skin-care routine. They apply a lighter touch because they consist of smaller, finer molecules than hydrating creams or oils. A serum will have the ability to penetrate more deeply through the skin and deliver its active ingredients to layers of derma that other treatments cannot reach. The Terapia development team brainstormed to come up with a complete, holistic serum for anti-aging treatment of the skin.
The result, BIOTICZONE Age Defying Serum, incorporates a unique combination of anti aging ingredients that work synergistically to improve skin tone and reduce signs of aging. This is a long-term, holistic and complete solution for aging skin compared to other anti-aging products that only offer a short-term solution and are based on relatively few anti-aging ingredients. The company's products are all manufactured in the US and sold online to provide the customer with the best value for the most effective products.
"We are thrilled that our age-defying solutions are going to help so many more women thanks to the national exposure provided by this campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro,"
"We're glad to have had the chance to help launch Terapia's BIOTICZONE line of fine cosmetics and skin therapy products," says Paul Douglas Scott, Executive Producer at AsSeenOnTV.pro. "When a product is made of the purest, natural ingredients, it's critical that the consumer knows that, and nothing succeeds in getting the word out like a well-directed television campaign along with a focused social media initiative."
As part of its DRTV campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Terapia will be appearing in 30- and 60- second spots set to air nationwide and which feature the original Shark himself, Kevin Harrington.
About AsSeenOnTV.pro
Headquartered in South Florida, AsSeenOnTV.pro is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in direct response television, short- and long-form commercials, and brand-building. Based out of a 25,000+ square foot, state-of-the-
About Kevin Harrington
As the inventor of the infomercial, founder of As Seen on TV, and one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington has worked with some of the world's biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling DRTV campaigns in history. Since producing his first 30-minute infomercial in 1984, Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $5 billion in sales. Now, in his latest venture with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Harrington is on the hunt for the best new products and ideas, bringing them to homes everywhere through personalized DRTV campaigns featuring the Shark.
For more information on Terapia, please visit https://www.bioticzone.us/
