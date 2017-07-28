News By Tag
Altair Irvine Debuts with Great Success
"We could not be more thrilled with the turnout of this initial launch," said Jeremy Parness, Division President for Lennar California Coastal. "The large crowds and eager homebuyers was more than just a display of built-up interest, it's an indicator of what's to come when we unveil the model homes in the fall."
Lennar is building six of the ten upcoming neighborhoods of luxury homes at Altair Irvine, offering a variety of home sizes and styles that range approximately from 2,533 to 6,579 square feet and include several Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® options. Every new Lennar home offers their signature Everything's Included package, which at Altair Irvine is offering an exceptionally elevated level of features and upgrades. Homeowners will enjoy items such as quartz countertops, beautiful soft-hinge cabinetry, solar electric packages, the latest in smart home technology and so much more.
"We were ecstatic with feedback, we knew that interest had been increasing but were pleased with the positive response from the public," said Seth Ring, Toll Brothers Group President. "The combination of these modern home designs with the incredible amenities, especially the feature of having a guard-gated entrance, is clearly in high demand among today's homebuyers."
Toll Brothers, America's Luxury Home Builder®, is building four of the ten neighborhoods and offers a variety of floorplans and home styles for homebuyers to choose fromwith home sizes ranging approximately 4,300 to 5,400 square feet. Each Toll Brothers home offers the choice of modern or traditional architectural styles paired with hundreds of interior options and upgrades for home shoppers to design their dream home.
Behind the gates at Altair Irvine will be a resort-inspired lifestyle defined in part by its upscale amenities. It will feature a guard gated entryway, a rarity for masterplans in the Irvine area, along with two main recreation centers: The Terrace and The Club. The Terrace will offer a Jr. Olympic-sized pool and a spa surrounded by covered cabanas, along with an adjacent park space that includes a playground and tot lot. The Club will be an approximately 7,000-square foot facility that offers indoor and outdoor event space with a catering kitchen, two pools and spas including an approximately 4,000-square foot beach entry pool, a barbecue pavilion, more covered cabanas, outdoor fireplace, tennis courts, bocce courts and more.
Currently, seven sales offices are open for interested home shoppers to learn more. Altair Irvine is located at 50 Aquila Drive in Irvine, just off Axis and Irvine Boulevard. For more information, visit www.altairirvine.com.
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Toll Brothers builds luxury single-family detached and attached home communities;
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
949-283-0202
valerie.sheets@
