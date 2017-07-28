Alexander P. Lee

-- The National Society of Collegiate Scholars Welcomes Alexander P. Lee of Delray Beach as a New Member(Delray Beach, FL – August 3, 2017) Alexander P. Lee, 20, of Delray Beach, FL has accepted membership in The National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS).Alex is the son of Terry & Dorothy Lee, who have lived in Delray Beach since 1986. He will be a junior this fall at FAU in Boca Raton, where he is majoring in Mechanical Engineering with a 3.9 GPA."NSCS is more than just a symbol of academic achievement. Membership gives students access to a number of amazing benefits including career and networking resources, scholarships, travel, and service projects both on campus and I the community," says Stephen E. Loflin, NSCS Founder & Chief Executive Officer."The National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS) is an honors organization that recognizes and elevates high achievers. NSCS provides career and graduate school connections, leadership and service experiences, access to discounts and savings well over a million dollars in scholarships annually. NSCS Members are deeply committed to service, integrity and scholarship and, as a result, are impacting their campus and local communities every day.NSCS is a member of the Association of College Honor Societies and is the nation's only interdisciplinary honors organization for first- and second-year college students. Membership is by invitation only, based on grade point average and class standing. NSCS has over one million lifetime members and 300 chapters in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.For more information about The National Society of Collegiate Scholars, please call 202.265.9000 or visit www.nscs.org.Available for Interview:Alexander P. Lee561.279.5189 or 561.706.4545apxl561@gmail.com