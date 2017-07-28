News By Tag
* Grant
* Kaiser
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Project Access Awarded $25,000 Grant from Kaiser Permanente to Provide Health and Wellness Services
"Kaiser Permanente's commitment to address critical health disparities among low-income individuals is deeply aligned with Project Access' mission," said Kathy McCarrell, president and CEO of Project Access. "We are especially grateful for Kaiser Permanente's grant award. It will allow us to impact the lives of significantly more struggling families."
Grant funding from Kaiser Permanente will allow Project Access to provide families with critical health outreach and education services that include fitness activities, nutritious food and education that promote the formation of well-rounded healthy habits and behaviors for generations to come. Project Access operates five Family Resource Centers in San Jose that serve more than 850 low-income residents each year.
Over the past 18 years, Project Access has been a leading provider of vital health, education and employment services to families, children, and seniors living in the shadows of poverty. Project Access' proven history of resident services and Kaiser Permanente's decades of clinical expertise creates a partnership that is well-positioned to make inroads on the health and wellness of low-income families in the city of San Jose.
To learn more about Project Access' programs and services, please visit www.project-
About Project Access
Project Access is a 501(c)(3)nonprofit organization with headquarters in Orange, California and Oakland, California. The mission of Project Access is to be the leading provider of vital on-site health, education and employment services to low-income families, children and seniors. Founded in 1999, Project Access is committed to giving low-income families the tools they need to break the cycle of poverty by becoming healthier, further educated and financially stable. Project Access currently operates more than 60 Family and Senior Resource Centers throughout California, Colorado, Texas, Georgia and Arizona. Our resource centers serve as "one-stop-shop"
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse