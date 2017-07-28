 
News By Tag
* Grant
* Kaiser
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Jose
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
July 2017
31302928


Project Access Awarded $25,000 Grant from Kaiser Permanente to Provide Health and Wellness Services

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Grant
Kaiser

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
San Jose - California - US

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Project Access has announced the receipt of a $25,000 grant award from Kaiser Permanente's Northern California Community Benefit Program. The grant award will allow Project Access to impact 350 residents residing in low-income apartment communities in San Jose with health and wellness programming.

"Kaiser Permanente's commitment to address critical health disparities among low-income individuals is deeply aligned with Project Access' mission," said Kathy McCarrell, president and CEO of Project Access. "We are especially grateful for Kaiser Permanente's grant award. It will allow us to impact the lives of significantly more struggling families."

Grant funding from Kaiser Permanente will allow Project Access to provide families with critical health outreach and education services that include fitness activities, nutritious food and education that promote the formation of well-rounded healthy habits and behaviors for generations to come. Project Access operates five Family Resource Centers in San Jose that serve more than 850 low-income residents each year.

Over the past 18 years, Project Access has been a leading provider of vital health, education and employment services to families, children, and seniors living in the shadows of poverty. Project Access' proven history of resident services and Kaiser Permanente's decades of clinical expertise creates a partnership that is well-positioned to make inroads on the health and wellness of low-income families in the city of San Jose.

To learn more about Project Access' programs and services, please visit www.project-access.org.

About Project Access

Project Access is a 501(c)(3)nonprofit organization with headquarters in Orange, California and Oakland, California. The mission of Project Access is to be the leading provider of vital on-site health, education and employment services to low-income families, children and seniors. Founded in 1999, Project Access is committed to giving low-income families the tools they need to break the cycle of poverty by becoming healthier, further educated and financially stable. Project Access currently operates more than 60 Family and Senior Resource Centers throughout California, Colorado, Texas, Georgia and Arizona. Our resource centers serve as "one-stop-shop" community hubs that provide low-income families with the resources needed to achieve financial self-sufficiency. This unique model of service delivery allows Project Access to directly impact the lives of hard to reach pockets of underserved, impoverished families in their own backyards. In 2016, Project Access' programs served 14,000 people.
End
Source:
Email:***@project-access.org Email Verified
Tags:Grant, Kaiser
Industry:Non-profit
Location:San Jose - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Project Access PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share