Bakery ingredients screened for impurities yields higher quality powder
Vibratory sieve improves productivity and product purity for leading bakery ingredient supplier
Due to an already established relationship Zeelandia knew they could rely on Russell Finex to provide the solution they were looking for. Realizing the benefits of Russell Finex's innovative experience and testing facilities, Zeelandia installed two custom built 900mm Russell Compact Sieves®, with one machine fitted with the Russell Vibrasonic® Deblinding System to prevent the mesh screen from blocking. To satisfy Zeelandia's objectives, the units were customized with lower sieve decks and enlarged underpans to enable the units to fit neatly into the existing process. They were also fitted with Russell high quality mesh, enabling rapid screen changeover, reducing downtime and improving productivity. The units were supplied to meet the ATEX approval ratings and were also fully compliant with strict HACCP and FDA hygiene standards.
For more than 80 years Russell Finex has manufactured and supplied filters, sieves and separators to improve product quality, enhance productivity, safeguard worker health, and ensure liquids and powders are contamination-
