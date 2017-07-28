News By Tag
Project Access Partners with Orange County Fair to Support Low-Income Youth and Families
"We are grateful for this collaboration and this exciting opportunity for our residents," said Kathy McCarrell, president and CEO of Project Access. "For many of our residents, attending the Orange County Fair as a family is out of reach, and this partnership provides them with an opportunity to spend quality time together. This partnership also gives our youth the opportunity to learn about agricultural science and farming, and serves as a critical summer learning activity."
"When I was meeting with a nonprofit manager earlier this year, I heard that families served by the organization couldn't afford to come to the fair and I knew I wanted to do something to change that," said OC Fair & Event Center CEO Kathy Kramer. "In this first year we will help 1,000 children experience the fair and we want to keep expanding OC Fair Kids Club annually. These community programs are so important."
All participants will take part in a tour of the Heroes Hall Veterans Museum, which honors local service men and women. Additionally, residents will participate in a tour of Centennial Farm to learn about agriculture on the three-acre working farm. Youth who attend will learn about farming and agricultural science as part of Project Access' and the Orange County Fair's shared commitment to STEM education.
About Project Access
Project Access is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with headquarters in Orange, California and Oakland, California. The mission of Project Access is to be the leading provider of vital on-site health, education, and employment services to low-income families, children, and seniors. Founded in 1999, Project Access is committed to giving low-income families the tools they need to break the cycle of poverty by becoming healthier, further educated, and financially stable. Project Access currently operates 61 Family and Senior Resource Centers throughout California, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Texas, Maryland, and North Carolina. Our resource centers serve as "one-stop-shop"
About the Orange County Fair
The 2017 OC Fair is July 14 through Aug. 13 and will offer 23 days and nights of entertainment, food, rides, shopping, exhibits and more. The Fair is open Wednesdays through Fridays from noon to midnight, and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to midnight.
