News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Legal Technology Startup Launches Free, Made-in-Canada Family Law Calculator
New child and spousal support calculator expands access to justiceNew child and spousal support calculator expands access to justice
SupportCalc.ca's founder Mathais Sarrazin previously practiced as a family lawyer and is familiar with the difficulties and costs associated with performing support calculations for use in divorce, separation, or child custody proceedings. "Our website is a major step forward for access to justice," he stated, noting that prior to SupportCalc.ca's launch, the only options for support calculations were to pay for a full-featured, complete calculations or use free but limited services providing partial calculations. "By providing a comprehensive, professional-
In addition to expanding access to justice, the SupportCalc.ca calculator also provides complete transparency through the use of an industry-leading reporting system that details the process followed in performing the calculations. "By providing a detailed explanation of the calculation process, our calculator allows users and the courts to assess the accuracy of the results and their fidelity to the law and guidelines that apply to these calculations,"
SupportCalc.ca will also be helping users by providing detailed tutorials through their blog (https://www.supportcalc.ca/
About SupportCalc.ca: SupportCalc.ca is a legal technology startup based in Vancouver, BC. Founded in 2017, SupportCalc.ca's first product is a web application for calculating child and spousal support in Canada. Visit them at http://www.supportcalc.ca/
Contact
Mathais Sarrazin
***@supportcalc.ca
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse