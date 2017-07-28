News By Tag
GZA promotes Bruce Fairless to Principal; also named Office Manager of firm's Boston location
Fairless, who recently was named Manager of GZA's Boston office, joined the firm in 1987. His areas of specialization are geotechnical and geothermal well field design and construction.
A graduate of Canterbury University in New Zealand with a degree in Civil Engineering, Fairless received his Master's degree in Geotechnical Engineering from the University of Colorado at Boulder.
He is a designated Professional Engineer in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York and Rhode Island and is LEED AP certified.
Fairless maintains membership in numerous industry associations, including the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties (NAIOP); Urban Land Institute (ULI); Boston Society of Civil Engineers (BSCES) and the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE).
About GZA
Founded in 1964, GZA is a multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management services. GZA maintains corporate offices at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. The firm has 600 employees and operates 27 offices in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes and Appalachian Regions of the United States. For additional information about GZA, please call William Hadge, CEO at 781-278-3801 or visit the company's website at www.gza.com.
