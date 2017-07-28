News By Tag
'Mattress King' in Las Vegas redesigns their website making it more customer-friendly
Mattress King has recently unveiled its completely redesigned business website to make it more user-friendly and fast.
The customers can also find that the e-commerce section of the website is also altered to provide a better user experience. At the time of planning for a new website design, feedback from the employees and customers of Mattress King was also utilized in order to make improvements to the design. Their updated website is very informative to the shopper and makes it very convenient to figure out the best mattress according to the specific budget and comfort requirements. It features searches for a mattress by price level, popularity, average ratings, and newness. All of the mattresses displayed have genuine information about the comfort, making material, brand, size, warranty and all related things. Plus, the featured blog contains fresh and explanatory content on mattresses.
According to the marketing team of Mattress King, "the website was reconstructed for the customers so that they can access the new features and products quickly and easily. The main focus of this update was to provide a convenience in purchasing online and get technical product information."
Besides selling different types of mattresses at cheap wholesale prices, the 'Mattress King' also offers beautiful furniture sets at quite affordable rates. If you are looking for some mattress shops in Las Vegas, you can their website (http://www.mattresskinglv.com).
