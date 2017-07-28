 
News By Tag
* Mattress In Las Vegas
* Wholesale Mattresses
* Discounted Mattresses
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
July 2017
31302928

'Mattress King' in Las Vegas redesigns their website making it more customer-friendly

Mattress King has recently unveiled its completely redesigned business website to make it more user-friendly and fast.
 
 
banner
banner
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mattress In Las Vegas
* Wholesale Mattresses
* Discounted Mattresses

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Las Vegas - Nevada - US

Subject:
* Websites

LAS VEGAS - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Mattress King in Las Vegas has been serving as a wholesale retailer of mattresses for quite some time now and has a plenty of satisfied customers. It recently has unveiled its completely redesigned business website to make it more user-friendly and fast.  Changes to the design, layout, navigation and search bar can be instantly noticed. The new web design focuses on the consumer needs and the drive to retail. The consumers will get an easy shoppers' experience as the new website is more user-friendly. Plus the updated site is 100% responsive and can be accessed through a desktop, or a tablet or any other mobile device.

The customers can also find that the e-commerce section of the website is also altered to provide a better user experience. At the time of planning for a new website design, feedback from the employees and customers of Mattress King was also utilized in order to make improvements to the design. Their updated website is very informative to the shopper and makes it very convenient to figure out the best mattress according to the specific budget and comfort requirements. It features searches for a mattress by price level, popularity, average ratings, and newness. All of the mattresses displayed have genuine information about the comfort, making material, brand, size, warranty and all related things. Plus, the featured blog contains fresh and explanatory content on mattresses.

According to the marketing team of Mattress King, "the website was reconstructed for the customers so that they can access the new features and products quickly and easily.  The main focus of this update was to provide a convenience in purchasing online and get technical product information." The new website design of Mattress King resonates with the shopper at every point so that all confusion while making a purchase is reduced. Their aim is to draw more visitors to the website, by making the navigation more comfortable and simple. The project of website makeover was give to an Indian IT company "Hi-TechWebmaster" who is having a huge customer-base in US market.

Besides selling different types of mattresses at cheap wholesale prices, the 'Mattress King' also offers beautiful furniture sets at quite affordable rates. If you are looking for some mattress shops in Las Vegas, you can their website (http://www.mattresskinglv.com).

Contact
Cameron Fennell
***@mattresskinglv.com
End
Source:
Email:***@mattresskinglv.com
Tags:Mattress In Las Vegas, Wholesale Mattresses, Discounted Mattresses
Industry:Business
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share