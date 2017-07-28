educogym Canary Wharf test out the latest ketogenic diet and the results are phenomenal

educogym Canary Wharf is a personal training company and gym, that specialise in low glycemic nutrition. educogyms very own personal trainers discuss the ketogenic diet and why it is becoming so popular with dieters.

-- "It feels like every day there is a new FAD diet in the magazines. Our low-glycaemic nutrition, has been a success for many years, diets like the ketogenic diet are very similar to the nutrition we have available at educogym's gym. They get results, and get them fast, which is what anyone wants when putting effort into a diet and which is why they are becoming increasingly popular." Says Mica Smith, one of educogym's personal trainer.So what exactly is the ketogenic diet? Orlstyne Wilson, a personal trainer at Educogym explains "Everything we eat that isn't used as energy is turned into fat inside our bodies, we store it up to use when our bodies don't have a food source available, the only food that doesn't turn into fat is, surprisingly to some, fat! When we stop eating carbohydrates and sugars, our bodies have no quick energy source coming from the food you eat, so they use stored up body fat for energy instead, this is known as ketosis. The ketogenic diet strongly revolves around eating high fat, medium protein, and a low carbohydrate diet, in doing so, your body will be using its own fat for energy instead of the food you eat, therefore increasing your body's fat burning abilities, and enabling pounds to drop off".Fat, in the past, has been said to cause high cholesterol, and is not seen as something advisable to eat in large quantities, which is why some dieters steer clear of high fat diets, as the media surrounding them in the past hasn't always been positive. Hundreds and thousands of products are labelled as low fat, to make them seem healthier and more advertising to the average shopper, but with diets like the ketogenic diet increasing popularity, is it healthy to consume large amounts of fat? "There are two kinds of cholesterol, one is called HDL (high density Lipo-protein), HDL is the protein that carries cholesterol to the liver to be reused, or excreted, therefore is not harmful as it removes cholesterol that isn't used. The ketogenic diet, along with others like Atkins and low carb diets, all show their dieters to have a higher level of HDL, also known as the 'good cholesterol', in comparison to those on low fat, who sometimes even find to have lower levels of HDL than before their low fat diet. Therefore, the answer is no, a high fat diet does not give you high cholesterol"explained Rhia Okoye, one of educogyms newest personal trainers.The ketogenic diet is healthy, and effective according to educogym in Canary Wharf and their staff members, but how effective are the results? "Diets such as the ketogenic diet can be very effective at burning fat, the first few weeks you lose a huge amount of water and carbohydrate weight from not eating carbohydrates and sugar, then after the first week, your body gets into ketosis, the fat burning stage, and starts using its own fat for energy, pounds can disappear in weeks, the first 6 months on a ketogenic diet are the most effective, however the initial stages of the diet are not meant for long term use and so over time you can slowly start adding other food groups into your diet until eventually you have a varied diet and you can just maintain your weight. At educogym we also incorporate personal training, intense weight training sessions at our gym and more to increase your fat burning abilities even more" said Emma Clarkson, shift PA at educogyms Canary Wharf gym.Have you tried any form of low carb high fat diet? If so let us know how it went, and your results.