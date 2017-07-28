NameJet Offers Long-Lasting Premium .WS Domains NameJet is currently offering a collection of .WS domain names with registrations that do not expire until 2099. JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- NameJet, the industry-leading domain name auction platform, is offering high-value premium .WS domain names in public auction on its website. This particular collection of .WS domains include registration renewals that do not expire until the year 2099.



Examples of these premium names include domain hacks that form a word like: [pa.ws],[ bo.ws], [sa.ws], and the ultra-premium name [ne.ws]. Also premium short and keyword names like: [cc.ws], [48.ws], [pr.ws], [beauty.ws], [bible.ws], [pets.ws], [diamonds.ws] , [chat.ws], and many more. Most of these names are being offered with no reserve.



"These registrations will last until 2099 which we believe is a first in our industry. We're excited to be bringing these premium domains to the aftermarket," said Jonathan Tenenbaum, General Manager at NameJet.



These premium .WS domains are currently listed at



About NameJet:



NameJet, LLC, a joint venture between eNom, Inc., a subsidiary of Tucows, and Network Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary Web.com, is the world's leading domain name auction platform. Launched in 2007, NameJet has since processed more than 200,000 domain auctions on its award-winning and easy-to-use website. With an exclusive inventory of expired and deleted domains from several of the largest registrars, plus top-quality premium name listings and best-of-breed drop catching services, NameJet is the industry's most trusted auction and aftermarket services provider.



Contact

Scott Pruitt - Director of Marketing

NameJet

