You'll be impressed when you see what we're doing with our building!
Our non-profit, community theatre is building a new facility for groups and audiences. Originally added to the building in 1980, it was well-loved but well-past it's sell-by date!
In 2016, The Nomads set about plans to replace the old building. We were lucky to receive a legacy donation from a long-serving member which kick-started the campaign to plan a replacement and raise enough money. The demolition began in February 2017 and we said an emotional goodbye to our old friend, ensuring we kept some of the old pieces from the bar surround of course! It took 11 people two weeks to empty the hut and rehouse all the contents – every nook and cranny in the main building is being used.
A temporary bar is set up in the foyer for audiences to enjoy, and while the build means we are limited on space for a few months, all our visitors are very excited to see the progress of the construction. We're also thankful to Horsley Park Hotel (http://www.phcompany.com/
The new building will become an integral part of the main theatre. Double doors into the new multi-purpose room will open directly opposite the auditorium, allowing easier access for audiences, including wheelchair users which regular group Play In A Week (http://www.playinaweek.org.uk/
Plans include modern heating and insulation, making the room comfortable and more eco-friendly. The kitchen and servery facility will be practical with useful storage space, as well as a mezzanine floor for additional storage.
The cost of the project is estimate to be around £350,000. The good news is, we already have funds raised to around £250,000 from members' donations and bequests! We're also raising funds through events including the recent visiting production of "Once Upon A Labrador (http://www.nomadtheatre.com/
BUT! We're not finished yet... the fit-out fund is yet to be filled, so we're hoping that we can find some local organisations & businesses, as well as idividuals who will be willing to help us. That could be in the form of cash, or donating products and services to our raffle fund.
So many groups use and love our theatre space, and we'd be tickled pink to continue to offer the best facilities for them. Nothing we do is for profit - it's all for the benefit of the groups and our audiences.
http://www.nomadtheatre.com/
Media Contact
Annabelle Lawrence
07812243562
***@gmail.com
Page Updated Last on: Aug 04, 2017