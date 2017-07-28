News By Tag
MyTCase Helps Tailgaters Get Their Game-Case On
Tailgater Magazine included on its annual "Gear Envy" list for the upcoming football season
Made in the USA, from high impact ABS, it's designed to carry most LED TVs from 32 - 43". The television carrier has been included on Tailgater Magazine's "Gear Envy" list for the upcoming football season.
"The tailgating experience has changed significantly through the years, with the advent of online streaming and portable satellites making televisions more prevalent," said Pickens. "The MyTcase allows fans to protect their televisions, while allowing them to enjoy their TV where they want to be – at the big game! We like to say that we are helping avid fans 'get their game-case on.'"
Applying the same principles used to protect mobile phones, the MyTcase provides ultimate protection for your TV, whether showcasing in an outdoor patio or hanging in the garage.
The unique design of the MyTcase provides a solid protective shell around your TV and the carry handle rotates and is secured to the integrated feet under the case, providing a stable support in the harshest winds or in an environment that may cause it to be bumped. In addition, the front protective cover latches securely to shield the sun and rain from the screen.
The carrier is exclusively available for purchase online at www.myTcase.com; with retail store announcements coming soon.
Contact
Rob Kremer
***@co-p.com
