 
News By Tag
* Sports
* TV
* Outdoor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Rock Hill
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
July 2017
31302928


MyTCase Helps Tailgaters Get Their Game-Case On

Tailgater Magazine included on its annual "Gear Envy" list for the upcoming football season
 
ROCK HILL, S.C. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- – Football season typically creates a trail of broken television screens at tailgates across the country. As a long-time football fan, Theron Pickens knew there had to be a better solution for transporting televisions, as well as protecting them from the elements and accidental bumps. Having spent 30 years as a civil engineer, Pickens spent two years perfecting the design and manufacturing of the MyTcase.

Made in the USA, from high impact ABS, it's designed to carry most LED TVs from 32 - 43". The television carrier has been included on Tailgater Magazine's "Gear Envy" list for the upcoming football season.

"The tailgating experience has changed significantly through the years, with the advent of online streaming and portable satellites making televisions more prevalent," said Pickens. "The MyTcase allows fans to protect their televisions, while allowing them to enjoy their TV where they want to be – at the big game!  We like to say that we are helping avid fans 'get their game-case on.'"

Applying the same principles used to protect mobile phones, the MyTcase provides ultimate protection for your TV, whether showcasing in an outdoor patio or hanging in the garage.

The unique design of the MyTcase provides a solid protective shell around your TV and the carry handle rotates and is secured to the integrated feet under the case, providing a stable support in the harshest winds or in an environment that may cause it to be bumped.  In addition, the front protective cover latches securely to shield the sun and rain from the screen.

The carrier is exclusively available for purchase online at www.myTcase.com; with retail store announcements coming soon.

Contact
Rob Kremer
***@co-p.com
End
Source:MyTCase
Email:***@co-p.com Email Verified
Tags:Sports, TV, Outdoor
Industry:Business
Location:Rock Hill - South Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CO&P Integrated Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share