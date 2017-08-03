 
News By Tag
* Normandy Insurance
* Workers Compensation
* Pennsylvania
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Deerfield Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
July 2017
31302928

Normandy Insurance Company Now Writing Workers' Compensation in Pennsylvania

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Normandy Insurance
* Workers Compensation
* Pennsylvania

Industry:
* Insurance

Location:
* Deerfield Beach - Florida - US

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering coverage plans to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Pennsylvania. This marks the third major expansion by the multi-state insurer in recent months, and its first venture in the Northeast. Earlier this year, Normandy announced that it received authorization to provide workers' compensation insurance to employers in Georgia and Virginia.

"Pennsylvania is an especially exciting opportunity for us," says Normandy's Senior Vice President Jayson Buechler. "The state enjoys a robust and diverse workforce, with the private sector accounting for roughly 88 percent of its total employment between 2008 and 2014*. Since our founding in 2008, we have strategically expanded our offerings, adding expertise in other industries to successfully service a robust portfolio of clients. With our talented staff and strong financial footing—Normandy has underwritten to a profit for five consecutive years—we are well-positioned to provide innovative and cost-effective workers' compensation coverage to Pennsylvania's wide array of employers."

* Penn State University Center for Economic and Community Development, Pennsylvania: Great Recession to Recovery? http://aese.psu.edu/research/centers/cecd/publications/ma...

ABOUT NORMANDY INSURANCE COMPANY
Normandy Insurance Company (https://www.normandyins.com/) is committed to being recognized as the premier provider of innovative, cost effective workers' compensation solutions for small and mid-size business owners. Founded in 2008, Normandy has grown to be one of the preferred workers' compensation insurance providers for a wide range of businesses. The company is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Fla. 954.617.6265.

Contact
Joan Collier
***@comcast.net
End
Source:Normandy Insurance Company
Email:***@comcast.net Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 03, 2017
Normandy Insurance Co. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share