Normandy Insurance Company Now Writing Workers' Compensation in Pennsylvania
"Pennsylvania is an especially exciting opportunity for us," says Normandy's Senior Vice President Jayson Buechler. "The state enjoys a robust and diverse workforce, with the private sector accounting for roughly 88 percent of its total employment between 2008 and 2014*. Since our founding in 2008, we have strategically expanded our offerings, adding expertise in other industries to successfully service a robust portfolio of clients. With our talented staff and strong financial footing—Normandy has underwritten to a profit for five consecutive years—we are well-positioned to provide innovative and cost-effective workers' compensation coverage to Pennsylvania's wide array of employers."
* Penn State University Center for Economic and Community Development, Pennsylvania:
ABOUT NORMANDY INSURANCE COMPANY
Normandy Insurance Company (https://www.normandyins.com/
Joan Collier
Page Updated Last on: Aug 03, 2017