Normandy Insurance Company Now Writing Workers' Compensation in Pennsylvania

-- Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering coverage plans to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Pennsylvania. This marks the third major expansion by the multi-state insurer in recent months, and its first venture in the Northeast. Earlier this year, Normandy announced that it received authorization to provide workers' compensation insurance to employers in Georgia and Virginia."Pennsylvania is an especially exciting opportunity for us," says Normandy's Senior Vice President Jayson Buechler. "The state enjoys a robust and diverse workforce, with the private sector accounting for roughly 88 percent of its total employment between 2008 and 2014*. Since our founding in 2008, we have strategically expanded our offerings, adding expertise in other industries to successfully service a robust portfolio of clients. With our talented staff and strong financial footing—Normandy has underwritten to a profit for five consecutive years—we are well-positioned to provide innovative and cost-effective workers' compensation coverage to Pennsylvania's wide array of employers."* Penn State University Center for Economic and Community Development, Pennsylvania:Great Recession to Recovery? http://aese.psu.edu/ research/centers/ cecd/publications/ ma... Normandy Insurance Company ( https://www.normandyins.com/ ) is committed to being recognized as the premier provider of innovative, cost effective workers' compensation solutions for small and mid-size business owners. Founded in 2008, Normandy has grown to be one of the preferred workers' compensation insurance providers for a wide range of businesses. The company is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Fla. 954.617.6265.