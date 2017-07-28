News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Elder & Disability Law Firm Founder, Victoria L Collier Urges Early Asset Protection
Decatur, GA, August 3, 2017: Victoria L. Collier, founder of The Elder & Disability Law Firm, has posted a new blog on her law firm's website entitled "Pre-Plan To Protect Your Assets" in she which hopes to persuade readers to do what they can to protect whatever assets they have for long-term care.
"Let's face it," writes Collier, "money cannot make you happy, but it surely can make you more comfortable as you grow older." She continues adding, "So even with minimal assets, it is my goal to create long-term care plans that help my clients maintain quality of life while simultaneous being able to access quality care with the assets they have."
"Of course, the truth is that the more money you have and the longer you can make it last, the longer you'll be able to maintain a higher quality of life," Collier states adding, "The important thing to remember is not to wait until you are in physical or cognitive decline to start attempting to protect your assets."
According to Collier, "We can do so much more when we are fortunate enough to be able to assist our clients prior to being admitted to a nursing home. " She elaborates, "The luxury of helping clients during what we refer to as a pre-planning situation, we can utilize many more financial assessment-leveraging tools such as asset protection trusts."
The entire blog can be read at http://www.elderlawgeorgia.com/
About Victoria Collier
Victoria L. Collier, CELA founded The Elder & Disability Law Firm of Victoria L. Collier, P.C. to serve the legal needs of seniors when their health care needs increase. Victoria is also Co-Founder of Collier Scott Financial Solutions, LLC. At both firms WE BELIEVE that people should not have to lose everything they've worked a lifetime to earn and that every person is an individual who deserves respect and the highest quality of life possible, regardless of age or ability.
Victoria enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during Desert Storm, 1989-1995, and also served in the U.S. Army Reserves, 1Lt. 2001-2004, JAG Corps. Victoria is a national expert on the VA Wartime Pension for veterans and their widows who need additional assistance with activities of daily living and helping them qualify for and receive tax-free income from the VA to pay for it. Victoria graduated from Valdosta State University with a B.A. in Psychology and then University of Nebraska, College of Law. In 2014, Victoria was awarded with the Alumni Master Award from the University of Nebraska.
Victoria is a Certified Elder Law Attorney through The National Elder Law Foundation and has been named as the only attorney in Georgia as "Fellow" of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA). Victoria was appointed by Governor Perdue to the Georgia Council on Aging, 2010 - 2016 and was awarded Dekalb County Veteran of the Year, 2013. She is the author of 47 Secret Veterans Benefits for Seniors; Paying for Long Term Care – Financial Help for Wartime Veterans: The VA Aid & Attendance Benefit. Victoria has co-authored several books: Blooper Episodes in Estate Planning, Don't Go Broke in a Nursing Home, and Protect Your IRA: Avoid the 5 Common Mistakes. Most notably, Victoria co-authored the National Best Seller, The Road to Success, with Jack Canfield, author of Chicken Soup for the Soul series.
About The Elder & Disability Law Firm
The Elder & Disability Law Firm was established to serve the legal needs of senior citizens when their healthcare needs increase. The Firm focuses its entire practice on Elder Law and Estate Planning matters, which encompasses the areas of Asset Protection, Medicaid Planning, VA Benefits planning, Estate and Special Needs Planning. Victoria Collier has grown her law practice through her personable nature and good management skills.
Contact
CelebritySites
***@celebritysites.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse