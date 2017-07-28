News By Tag
NightRider Jewelry Named 2017 "Best Place to Accessorize Like a Rock Star" by Phoenix Magazine
With admirers ranging from stars like Alice Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Johnny Depp, to military veterans and the rock 'n' roll crowd, insiders have long known NightRider Jewelry to be the go-to place if your jewelry tastes lean more towards biker-chic than dainty baubles. Their bold designs, while meticulously detailed and exceptionally crafted, are not for the meek.
Co-Founder Thad Ballantyne stated, "We appreciate the recognition and it is awesome to see our talents, hard work, and craftsmanship are being noticed. Very cool."
