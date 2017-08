NightRider Jewelry Named 2017 "Best Place to Accessorize Like a Rock Star" by Phoenix Magazine

NIGHTRIDER JEWELRY NAMED 2017 “BEST PLACE TO ACCESSORIZE LIKE A ROCK STAR”

Contact

H. Mannion

***@nightriderjewelry.com H. Mannion

End

-- NightRider Jewelry, an American crafted luxury jewelry brand, announced today that it has been named the 2017 Best of the Valley Editor's Choice Winner of the "Best Place to Accessorize Like a Rock Star" by Phoenix Magazine. With the magazine now in its 50year, this annual Best of the Valley edition of the powerhouse publication has long been a touchstone of current trends and culture in the greater Phoenix metro area.With admirers ranging from stars like Alice Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Johnny Depp, to military veterans and the rock 'n' roll crowd, insiders have long known NightRider Jewelry to be the go-to place if your jewelry tastes lean more towards biker-chic than dainty baubles. Their bold designs, while meticulously detailed and exceptionally crafted, are not for the meek.Co-Founder Thad Ballantyne stated, "We appreciate the recognition and it is awesome to see our talents, hard work, and craftsmanship are being noticed. Very cool."NightRider Jewelry ( http://nightriderjewelry.com/ ) (http://nightriderjewelry.com/)was founded in 2006 with the idea that jewelry could do better. Be made in America. Created by hand. Brought to life by true artisans. Designed with passion, attention to detail, and pride. Now with two retail locations in Scottsdale, AZ and Denver, CO as well as online, the company is poised for expansion. Two additional stores are planned in the next year to bring their vision of exceptional craftsmanship to real Americans. For more information please visit: http://nightriderjewelry.com/making-our-mark/our-story/