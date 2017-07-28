GlobalSpotz Introduces Crowd-Driven On-Demand Mobile E-Commerce App Generation

GlobalSpotz has created a new services delivery platform that puts the power of creating e-commerce applications for businesses into the consumer's hands through crowd-driven e-commerce.

Contact

Phillip J. Thoren, CEO

GlobalSpotz, Inc.

408-400-7198

info@promospotz.com

-- How many times have you done a Google or Bing search for a business and found that there was no way to order online from them? This happens more frequently than you would think, even when the business has a website presence on the Internet. The website just doesn't provide consumers with the ability to order services online from these businesses.GlobalSpotz is providing a solution to that problem by allowing consumers to create a mobile e-commerce application '' by selecting any Foursquare listed business on their new Contextual Networks platform and choosing the option for "" for locations that have menu data on SinglePlatform.The first implementation of this new "" is for the Food & Beverage service industry where consumers can now select any of the estimated 400,000+ Foursquare listed business locations on any of the forty-five (45) contextual networks for Food & Beverage.These networks are accessible from a single "" calledthat you can load into your mobile browser.Each mobile e-commerce application generated has options for the consumer to -• place online orders directly with the business• earn reward points for visit "check-ins" and online orders• get directions based on the consumer's GPS location• upload images of their engagement with the business• track and monitor their Customer Loyalty Rewards points totals• share the location over social media like Facebook and Twitter• share menu listing items and promotional items via email with friendsTo experience "" for yourself and generate your first e-commerce app for a Food & Beverage business - simply go to -Join the network, select a business location, select their "" action tab and generate a mobile e-commerce network app for your favorite Food & Beverage business today!And, for businesses, even ones where the consumer generates the mobile e-commerce app for them or if they signup on the PROMOS™ Customer Network, the business only needs to put a link on their existing website to provide their custsomers and regular website visitors with direct access to a mobile e-commerce app to enable consumers with the ability to order from them!To find out more about getting your Food & Beverage business listed on these new contextual networks and the PROMOS™ Customer Network platform -Please call(menu option #1)Or, send anemail to -