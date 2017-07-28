News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
GlobalSpotz Introduces Crowd-Driven On-Demand Mobile E-Commerce App Generation
GlobalSpotz has created a new services delivery platform that puts the power of creating e-commerce applications for businesses into the consumer's hands through crowd-driven e-commerce.
GlobalSpotz is providing a solution to that problem by allowing consumers to create a mobile e-commerce application 'on-demand' by selecting any Foursquare listed business on their new Contextual Networks platform and choosing the option for "Menu / Order / Earn Rewards" for locations that have menu data on SinglePlatform.
The first implementation of this new "crowd-driven e-commerce app generation technology" is for the Food & Beverage service industry where consumers can now select any of the estimated 400,000+ Foursquare listed business locations on any of the forty-five (45) contextual networks for Food & Beverage.
These networks are accessible from a single "network hub application" called FoodieSpotz that you can load into your mobile browser.
Each mobile e-commerce application generated has options for the consumer to -
• place online orders directly with the business
• earn reward points for visit "check-ins" and online orders
• get directions based on the consumer's GPS location
• upload images of their engagement with the business
• track and monitor their Customer Loyalty Rewards points totals
• share the location over social media like Facebook and Twitter
• share menu listing items and promotional items via email with friends
To experience "crowd-driven e-commerce" for yourself and generate your first e-commerce app for a Food & Beverage business - simply go to -
https://foodiespotz.com
Join the network, select a business location, select their "Menu / Order / Earn Rewards" action tab and generate a mobile e-commerce network app for your favorite Food & Beverage business today!
And, for businesses, even ones where the consumer generates the mobile e-commerce app for them or if they signup on the PROMOS™ Customer Network, the business only needs to put a link on their existing website to provide their custsomers and regular website visitors with direct access to a mobile e-commerce app to enable consumers with the ability to order from them!
To find out more about getting your Food & Beverage business listed on these new contextual networks and the PROMOS™ Customer Network platform -
Please call (408) 400-7198 (menu option #1)
Or, send an INFO REQUEST email to - info@promospotz.com
Contact
Phillip J. Thoren, CEO
GlobalSpotz, Inc.
408-400-7198
info@promospotz.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse