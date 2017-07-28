News By Tag
NYC Charter School Ignores Parents' Bullying Complaints for Months: Lawsuit
A lawsuit was filed by the family of a Queens middle school student who was frequently bullied on school premises. The school ignored the parents' desperate pleas for help and allowed the bullying to continue.
The complaint alleges that Middle Village Preparatory Charter School was negligent and failed to take the appropriate steps to prevent bullying. Although J.L.'s parents complained for over 7 months, the complaint alleges that the school failed to protect J.L. from subsequent harm.
The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for the psychological and emotional harm J.L. suffered and continues to suffer.
Brittany Weiner, Esq.
Imbesi Law P.C.
(646) 767-2271
brittany@lawicm.com
