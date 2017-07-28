NYC Charter School Ignores Parents' Bullying Complaints for Months: Lawsuit

A lawsuit was filed by the family of a Queens middle school student who was frequently bullied on school premises. The school ignored the parents' desperate pleas for help and allowed the bullying to continue.

Imbesi Law P.C. recently filed a lawsuit on behalf of a former sixth-grade student and his parents. The case,Civil Case No.: 17-CV-04548, was filed in the United States District Court, Eastern District of New York.The complaint alleges that Middle Village Preparatory Charter School was negligent and failed to take the appropriate steps to prevent bullying. Although J.L.'s parents complained for over 7 months, the complaint alleges that the school failed to protect J.L. from subsequent harm.The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for the psychological and emotional harm J.L. suffered and continues to suffer.