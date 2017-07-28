News By Tag
Touchon & Co launches new DTLA gallery w/ Red Carpet Opening Saturday, August 5, 2017
Zach Touchon, a contemporary artist, actor & musician of the family heritage Touchon & Co est. 1907, is once again reaching the masses to step up and aid and develop prominent and emerging artist in Los Angeles.
The red carpet will host several art collectors and film industry celebrities with featured artists such as Zach Touchon, Tadeusz Torzecki, Gary Bibb, Assif Assefi, Martin Wolfe and other various prominent and emerging artists for a night of special viewing.
As a further long term goal Zach Touchon is working with Bullet Entertainment to build a space for the industry's top professionals to collaborate with each other; whether that of direction, producing, legal or above or below the line to create high quality film & television productions with ease and efficiency in Los Angeles. It is a space whether onscreen, in sound or the arts, anything can be made possible."
Films to be in downtown LA with an emphasis placement of fine art from by Touchon & Co will include;
"Tranzloco,"
Other upcoming films include: dark dramas "Love in Vein" (to be directed by Will De Los Santos) and "All the Way Gone" (written by Zach Touchon & directed by Wendy Benge), comedy "Safety First," (written & directed by Zach Touchon) horror/thrillers "Lift" (a trilogy written by Zach Touchon) and the true story based on the life of Ronnie Semler of Malibu entitled "31 Counts" (written by Wendy Benge and Zach Touchon).
Zach Touchon opened his first, and still thriving gallery, 310 Art Gallery (http://zachtouchon.com/
Touchon & Co, 1100 S. Main Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015
More information can be found at https://1100maindtla.com
Contact
Zach Touchon
***@gmail.com
End
