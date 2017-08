Anastasia's River 40% Off Promotional Sale

Act now and save up to 40% on select Anastasia's River branded products.

-- Anastasia's River announced their promotional sale by offering 40% off select sizes of their back brace's. They have two different back supports: The Maternity Baby Bump Back Brace and The Unisex Back Brace. The pregnancy brace regularly retails for $39.95 and the Unisex Brace retails for $21.49.Both brace's feature two sets of adjustable elastic bands and four steel lumbar supports. They are both available in five different sizes. These support belts helps to keep your back straight and aids in avoiding slouching and improper posture, one of the many known causes of back pain.Benefits of wearing a Back Brace:• Aids in current back pain relief• Helps to avoid future back pain• Teaches you proper posture• Keeps pressure off spinal nerves• Helps you to bend or lift correctly, preventing injuryAct quickly, these select sizes won't last long at this heavily discounted price. Purchase the pregnancy brace now for just $23.97 and the unisex brace for $12.89 https://www.anastasiasriver.com/ catalog About Anastasia's RiverAnastasia's River is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They sell new and used clothing, accessories and home goods. It is owned and operated by a husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visithttp://www.anastasiasriver.com/about.