News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Anastasia's River 40% Off Promotional Sale
Act now and save up to 40% on select Anastasia's River branded products.
Both brace's feature two sets of adjustable elastic bands and four steel lumbar supports. They are both available in five different sizes. These support belts helps to keep your back straight and aids in avoiding slouching and improper posture, one of the many known causes of back pain.
Benefits of wearing a Back Brace:
• Aids in current back pain relief
• Helps to avoid future back pain
• Teaches you proper posture
• Keeps pressure off spinal nerves
• Helps you to bend or lift correctly, preventing injury
Act quickly, these select sizes won't last long at this heavily discounted price. Purchase the pregnancy brace now for just $23.97 and the unisex brace for $12.89 https://www.anastasiasriver.com/
About Anastasia's River
Anastasia's River is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They sell new and used clothing, accessories and home goods. It is owned and operated by a husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visithttp://www.anastasiasriver.com/
Contact
Laura Wall
Owner/Operator
***@lw-retail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse