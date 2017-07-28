 
News By Tag
* Back Pain
* Back Brace
* Discount
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Oklahoma City
  Oklahoma
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
July 2017
31302928

Anastasia's River 40% Off Promotional Sale

Act now and save up to 40% on select Anastasia's River branded products.
 
 
Maternity Back Brace
Maternity Back Brace
OKLAHOMA CITY - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Anastasia's River announced their promotional sale by offering 40% off select sizes of their back brace's. They have two different back supports: The Maternity Baby Bump Back Brace and The Unisex Back Brace. The pregnancy brace regularly retails for $39.95 and the Unisex Brace retails for $21.49.

Both brace's feature two sets of adjustable elastic bands and four steel lumbar supports. They are both available in five different sizes. These support belts helps to keep your back straight and aids in avoiding slouching and improper posture, one of the many known causes of back pain.

Benefits of wearing a Back Brace:

• Aids in current back pain relief
• Helps to avoid future back pain
• Teaches you proper posture
• Keeps pressure off spinal nerves
• Helps you to bend or lift correctly, preventing injury

Act quickly, these select sizes won't last long at this heavily discounted price. Purchase the pregnancy brace now for just $23.97 and the unisex brace for $12.89 https://www.anastasiasriver.com/catalog

About Anastasia's River

Anastasia's River is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They sell new and used clothing, accessories and home goods. It is owned and operated by a husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visithttp://www.anastasiasriver.com/about.

Contact
Laura Wall
Owner/Operator
***@lw-retail.com
End
Source:LW Retail LLC
Email:***@lw-retail.com Email Verified
Tags:Back Pain, Back Brace, Discount
Industry:Consumer
Location:Oklahoma City - Oklahoma - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
LW Retail PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share