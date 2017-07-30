News By Tag
Holiday Gift Guide for Pets & Their People!
Here are few new products that make "paw-some" and unique gift options and stocking stuffers that will benefit both pet owners and their animal companions!
Doc & Phoebe's: Doc and Phoebe's Cat Company has listened to the science, nature and their cats. Bowl feeding actually leads to laziness, frustration and overfeeding. Thanks to the Doc and Phoebe's Indoor Hunting Feeder, soon, feeding cats from bowls will be a thing of the past. In two minutes a day, a cat owner can fill the 5 mouse shaped feeders and hide them around the home. Now the cat gets to hunt, catch and play with five small meals a day, just like it would in nature. It makes sense, right? Cats hunt mice and it makes them happy and healthy. Retailing for just $39.99, this groundbreaking invention has won several awards and today, more than 13,000 cats in over 35 countries have ditched the bowl and are using Doc and Phoebe's Cat Feeder to hunt for their food. https://docandphoebe.com.
One Fur All – Candy Cane Candle: As we begin shopping for friends and family for the upcoming holiday season, the One Fur All Candy Cane Candle makes for a unique and festive gift! There are various pet odor elimination products available on the market; however, One Fur All has created a unique line of candles, wax melts, room freshening sprays and car fresheners that contain an effective odor neutralizer to create the freshest environment. All of their products are made in the USA, pleasantly attractive, long lasting and satisfaction guaranteed.
Retailing for $19.95, One Fur All Candles and Wax Melts are crafted with 100% natural, dye-free soy wax and contain absolutely no paraffin/petroleum by-products. There are many candle fragrances available but Candy Cane is a holiday favorite that combines peppermint with sweet vanilla. Pet owners will enjoy smelling this festive and safe candle during the holiday season!
A Pet with Paws – The Jackson Pouch: The Jackson Poop Pick-Up Pouch makes a unique, stylish and functional gift for every dog mom out there. Not only is this bag fashionable, but it's eco-friendly, cruelty-free and vegan too!
A Pet with Paws has innovated the way we currently know the poop bag holder by integrating a sophisticated, eco-friendly pouch into the mix. Who would have imagined that plastic bottles could be recycled into an innovative chic bag?
Retailing for only $21.50, The Jackson is ideal for those who want to live a more sustainable lifestyle. The Jackson is the perfect size bag to take on a walk. It easily attaches to a leash, pet carrier, or belt loop. The discrete small opening on the backside makes it easy to access poop bags. The trendy and convenient Red Jackson Poop Pick-Up Pouch will help to encourage pet owners to go green while picking up after their four-legged friend in style! https://www.apetwithpaws.com.
Treatibles Hemp Wellness Chew: If you're shopping for someone with an anxious dog, then you may want to consider helping by giving the gift of Treatibles! Best known for making hemp wellness chews for animals, Treatibles was founded on the values of compassionate care, quality ingredients, consistent reliable information, and integrity. Treatibles is a safe and trusted brand, and offers the perfect hemp wellness solutions to incorporate into your dog or cat's life when anxiety strikes.
Treatibles products all contain phytocannabinoid rich oil extracted from whole plant medicinal grade hemp grown in the USA. In addition to cannabidiol (CBD), one of the most therapeutic compounds, several other phytocannabinoids as well as terpenes are included creating what is known as the entourage effect, providing a full spectrum of benefits for pets. Treatibles products are legal to sell in and ship to all 50 states. Adding Treatibles to your pet's routine can help them through the many changes presented during the hectic holiday season.
Not all hemp-derived products for pets are created equal; however, Treatibles goes above and beyond to ensure the efficacy and safety of all of their products. Treatibles third party lab test at every stage, from the raw materials to the finished product. All additional ingredients are made in the USA and are preservative-
SmartBones Holistic Grain Free Dog Chew: Chewing is an essential activity for dogs. It helps keep them happy and healthy by cleaning teeth, strengthening their jaws, and preventing boredom and destructive behavior. Pet parents should ensure that they satisfy their dog's natural chewing instinct in a healthy and satisfying way.
No-rawhide and grain-free dog foods are a hot trend in the pet food industry today, which is why SmartBones® Holistic Grain Free Chews make a smart choice when purchasing a gift for a pet!
In addition to being rawhide and grain free, SmartBones® Holistic Chews are gluten-free, wheat-free, soy-free, contain no chicken-by-products and are low fat. Just like all SmartBones® chews, they are highly digestible too. SmartBones®
