Vandeventer Black Attorneys Recognized in Chambers USA Guide

-- Two Vandeventer Black LLP attorneys were recently recognized by the Chambers USA 2017 guide as two of the best lawyers within the Virginia construction industry. Partner William E. Franczek, from the Norfolk Office, was re-selected as aand, from the Richmond Office, Partner Stephan "Hobie" Andrews received aranking.Published annually by London-based Chambers and Partners, Chambers USA is a referral guide published for premier law firms and lawyers throughout the United States. Ranking is based on peer and client interviews, as well as in-depth research and consideration of qualities such as technical legal ability, professionalism, commercial astuteness, diligence, level of commitment and client services.During the ranking process, sources noted that Franczek is "a great mediator and an outstanding litigator who is widely respected by market sources. He offers recognized expertise in all matters pertaining to construction contracts and PPP." Likewise, Andrews was referred to as "very knowledgeable and very capable. He is noted for his handling of matters at the intersection of construction law and professional liability." For further information, please contact Jenniffer Serrano at 757-446-8519, JSerrano@vanblacklaw.com or please visit http://www.vanblk.com Vandeventer Black LLP is a dynamic business law firm established in 1883. We focus on responsiveness and results while providing internationally recognized services across a wide variety of legal sectors. Headquartered in the commercial gateway of Norfolk, Virginia, our accomplished attorneys assist clients from offices located in Virginia, North Carolina, and Germany.