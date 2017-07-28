News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Vandeventer Black Attorneys Recognized in Chambers USA Guide
Published annually by London-based Chambers and Partners, Chambers USA is a referral guide published for premier law firms and lawyers throughout the United States. Ranking is based on peer and client interviews, as well as in-depth research and consideration of qualities such as technical legal ability, professionalism, commercial astuteness, diligence, level of commitment and client services.
During the ranking process, sources noted that Franczek is "a great mediator and an outstanding litigator who is widely respected by market sources. He offers recognized expertise in all matters pertaining to construction contracts and PPP." Likewise, Andrews was referred to as "very knowledgeable and very capable. He is noted for his handling of matters at the intersection of construction law and professional liability." For further information, please contact Jenniffer Serrano at 757-446-8519, JSerrano@vanblacklaw.com or please visit http://www.vanblk.com.
About Vandeventer Black LLP
Vandeventer Black LLP is a dynamic business law firm established in 1883. We focus on responsiveness and results while providing internationally recognized services across a wide variety of legal sectors. Headquartered in the commercial gateway of Norfolk, Virginia, our accomplished attorneys assist clients from offices located in Virginia, North Carolina, and Germany.
Contact
Jenniffer Serrano
***@vanblacklaw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse