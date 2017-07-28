 
NTEA releases commercial van resource

 
 
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry recently released Commercial Van Overview and Market Data Insights, a report delivering an update on this popular vehicle segment and its influence on work truck industry dynamics. In this publication, NTEA summarizes available van platforms and upfit options; shares perspective on current and expected activity in the marketplace; and highlights a variety of reputable data sources.

"NTEA is pleased to present its Commercial Van Overview and Market Data Insights to the membership and work truck industry at large," said NTEA Executive Director Steve Carey. "This report provides a comprehensive look at the commercial van segment to give companies a clear understanding of its growing significance."

In the last decade, few segments of the industry have experienced as much change as the van market. Beyond cosmetic enhancements, a broader range of sizes, utility, engines and drivetrains now exist for North American customers.

Topics in the report include:

• Definition of commercial vans
• Segment size in terms of shipments, sales and new registrations
• Outline of models available in North America
• Roof-height analysis
• European perspective

NTEA members can download Commercial Van Overview and Market Data Insights for free; NTEA nonmembers can purchase it for $99. It's available in digital format only. Get your copy; visit ntea.com/commercialvanreport, or give us a call (800-441-6832).

About NTEA
Established in 1964, NTEA (http://www.ntea.com/) – The Association for the Work Truck Industry represents more than 1,950 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial trucks, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories. Buyers of work trucks and the major commercial truck chassis manufacturers also belong to the Association. NTEA provides in-depth technical information, education, and member programs and services, and produces The Work Truck Show® (http://www.worktruckshow.com/). The Association maintains its administrative headquarters in suburban Detroit and government relations offices in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, Ontario.

