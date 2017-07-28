News By Tag
* Market Data
* Van
* NTEA
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
NTEA releases commercial van resource
"NTEA is pleased to present its Commercial Van Overview and Market Data Insights to the membership and work truck industry at large," said NTEA Executive Director Steve Carey. "This report provides a comprehensive look at the commercial van segment to give companies a clear understanding of its growing significance."
In the last decade, few segments of the industry have experienced as much change as the van market. Beyond cosmetic enhancements, a broader range of sizes, utility, engines and drivetrains now exist for North American customers.
Topics in the report include:
• Definition of commercial vans
• Segment size in terms of shipments, sales and new registrations
• Outline of models available in North America
• Roof-height analysis
• European perspective
NTEA members can download Commercial Van Overview and Market Data Insights for free; NTEA nonmembers can purchase it for $99. It's available in digital format only. Get your copy; visit ntea.com/commercialvanreport, or give us a call (800-441-6832)
About NTEA
Established in 1964, NTEA (http://www.ntea.com/
Contact
Summer Marrs
***@yahoo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse