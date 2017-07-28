News By Tag
New HairMax Salon Focuses on Treatments for Hereditary Hair Loss and Thinning Hair
We are pleased to announce the grand opening of the flagship HairMax Salon in the Midwest, focusing on the HairMax® family of healthy hair products.
"Hair loss is one of the biggest hair related issues that both men and women experience. Hair stylists are often the first point of contact for hair loss sufferers, many consulting their stylist about treatment options, even prior to speaking with their physician," states David Michaels, Managing Director of HairMax. "The HairMax Salon is a unique concept in salons, offering clients consultation, services, laser light hair growth devices and thinning hair care products – all targeted for hair growth, in addition to the usual salon services."
HairMax Salon is open Monday through Saturday. Clients can schedule appointments online at www.HairMaxKC.com or by calling 913-851-4644. Hair loss specialists are available for consultation and walk-ins are welcome. HairMax laser devices are an affordable option for hair regrowth and are used by professionals around the globe as an effective treatment option.
In its efforts to 'give back' to the community, HairMax Salon selected a local charity to support. Children from a Johnson County non-profit received haircuts following the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
We congratulate owner Michael Rosenthal on his vision and innovation in bringing the new salon from conception to reality and including this important community outreach in that vision.
About HairMax Salon
HairMax Salon was founded to offer people an alternative to traditional salons where the science behind healthy hair is rarely discussed. In addition to hair services like cuts and color, HairMax Salon stylists are trained to educate customers about healthy hair and hair loss options including HairMax laser devices.
About Lexington International, LLC
Based in Boca Raton, Lexington Int'l is a pioneer in the development of advanced laser hair loss treatments and hair growth products. The HairMax Laser devices are the only laser phototherapy medical devices with 7 FDA Clearances for the treatment of hereditary hair loss in both men and women. Since 2001, in over 170 countries worldwide, Lexington Int'l., LLC has helped over a million individuals treat their hair loss and improve the condition of their hair and enrich their lives.
For further information please visit: www.hairmax.com
Media Contact
Francesca Dubsky
Lexington International, LLC
561-314-2430
***@hairmax.com
