Vandeventer Black's Michael Pierce Receives SHRBA Member of the Year Award
"Our law firm is proud of Michael's achievement, as receiving this award is a testament of his commitment to the legal community," said Michael L. Sterling, Managing Partner.
The SHRBA Member of the Year award is given to a practicing attorney who is currently an active member of the SHRBA and has demonstrated extensive participation in the association's events. Another criterion considered is their significant contribution to the advancement of the association. Candidates are nominated by their peers and are selected by a final vote from the association's nominations committee. For further information, call Jenniffer Serrano at 757-446-8519, or write to JSerrano@vanblacklaw.com or visit http://www.vanblk.com.
About Vandeventer Black LLP
Vandeventer Black LLP is a dynamic business law firm established in 1883. We focus on responsiveness and results while providing internationally recognized services across a wide variety of legal sectors. Headquartered in the commercial gateway of Norfolk, Virginia, our accomplished attorneys assist clients from offices located in Virginia, North Carolina, and Germany.
Contact
Jenniffer Serrano
***@vanblacklaw.com
