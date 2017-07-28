News By Tag
Spiritual Visionary to Lead South India Pilgrimage
Named one of the 100 Most Spiritually Influential Living People, Andrew Harvey is the author of more than 30 books on Mysticism, Rumi and Yoga.
The 14-day tour is titled "Shiva Dancing: In Search of Original Wisdom," reflecting the Hindu god Shiva as "Lord of the Dance," symbolizing the mysteries of life and the cosmos. The group will explore many of the stunning sites and ancient temples that inspired Andrew's work, as well as the great mystics who inspired him. There will also be a stay in an ashram.
See: http://www.sacredearthjourneys.ca/
The tour begins in Mahabalipuram, famous for its monumental stone carvings dating back to the 7th century and illustrating legendary events and fantastic creatures. The evening dinner begins with a hands-on cooking demonstration, with participants helping create a variety of traditional South Indian dishes.
The itinerary includes French colonial Puducherry, home of the Sri Aurobindo Ashram, and the nearby experimental utopian community of Auroville. In Chidambaram the group will visit the Thillai Nataraja Temple, dedicated to the dancing Lord Shiva and a spiritual center for more than 2,000 years.
In Tanjore, the Brihadeshwara Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Monument, is noted for being the tallest sanctuary in India, topped by a dome carved from a single 80-ton block of granite.
A two-night stay at the Shantivanam Ashram will be an opportunity for reflection and spiritual connection, with teachings about Hinduism and Christianity, and for quiet time for meditation and prayer. Accommodations are humble and basic, with guests encouraged to sit on the floor, eat vegetarian meals with their hands, and wash their own dishes.
The Feb. 16 – March 1, 2018 tour is offered by Sacred Earth Journeys (http://www.sacredearthjourneys.ca/
For more information, program availability and reservations please visit http://www.sacredearthjourneys.ca/
About Sacred Earth Journeys
Since 2003 Sacred Earth Journeys has offered spiritual journeys around the world, as well as custom sacred tours and retreats to countries as diverse as Peru, Mexico, India, Ireland, England, Bali, Greece, Turkey, Bhutan and beyond. They are dedicated to providing a more meaningful and rewarding travel experience, specializing in sacred sites tours and spiritual travel. Curated journeys combine respect and reverence for ancient wisdom traditions with the joy of exploring some of the planet's most beautiful and captivating landscapes. Sacred Earth Journeys works closely with passionate tour leaders to create sacred travel programs that will further one's inner journey while guiding travelers through the mythic heart of each country visited. Hand-crafted itineraries are infused with personal contacts and resources that draw on years of experience and local knowledge. On many journeys participants have the honor of meeting local wisdom keepers, traditional healers, shamans, musicians, artists, authors, or other local experts to learn from their immense wisdom and knowledge.
