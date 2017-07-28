News By Tag
NoBowl Feeding System™ Rebrands Under New Name: Doc & Phoebe's Cat Company
Doc & Phoebe's Cat Company (formally the NoBowl Feeding System™) has undergone a rebranding and is excited to share their new name, brand, logo and website with cat owners everywhere.
Since launching the NoBowl Feeding System™ in early 2016, the company has had much success demonstrating the many benefits of their feeder to the veterinarian community around the world. Not only is this unique indoor hunting system 100% cat approved, but it is 100% veterinarian researched and recommended as well.
"Our company is devoted to bringing cat families innovative solutions that benefits the wellbeing of our precious felines. Under the new name Doc & Phoebe's, the brand and packaging will aim to target consumers and cat owners," CEO of Doc and Phoebe's and Veterinarian, Dr. Liz Bales says, "We are very excited to share the future of cat care and our rebrand with all pet parents in order to make cats happier and healthier than ever!"
Let's face it; modern life with cats has its down sides. Unfortunately, many cat owners have experienced these behaviors:
• Gobble up their food and then throw it right back up - (scarf and barf)
• Go to the bathroom outside of the litter box
• Wake you up at night to be fed
• Attack toes, ankles or other human body parts
• Fight with other cat housemates
• Wreck the furniture
• Get fat and sleep all day.
Although these are common cat problems, they are actually not normal, and they don't have to be an accepted part of cat ownership. Doc and Phoebe's Cat Company has listened to science, nature and especially their cats. What they have discovered is that the bowl is the wrong way to feed a cat. Bowl feeding leads to laziness, frustration and overfeeding.
Thanks to the Doc and Phoebe's Indoor Hunting Feeder, soon, feeding cats from bowls will be a thing of the past. In two minutes a day, a cat owner can fill the 5 mouse shaped feeders and hide them around the home. Now the cat gets to hunt, catch and play with five small meals a day, just like it would in nature. It makes sense, right? Cats hunt mice and it makes them happy and healthy.
Dr. Liz Bales and partner Phebe Kearney designed the first prototype together and launched under the name The NoBowl Feeding System™ with a Kickstarter campaign in early 2016. Their goal was to raise $36,000 in 30 days, however they surpassed this goal in just four days and went on to raise nearly a quarter of a million dollars in crowdfunding. This groundbreaking invention took off and won several awards since launching, like the SuperZoo's Best New Cat Product award. They have also been featured in The New York Times, The Daily Mail, Business Insider, and Veterinary Practice News.
Today more 13,000 cats in over 35 countries have ditched the bowl and are using Doc and Phoebe's Cat Feeder to hunt for their food. In fact, in an awards ceremony in London that took place earlier this month, the world renown, International Veterinary Organization, iCat Care, awarded Doc & Phoebe with the prestigious Cat Friendly Award.
Learn more at: https://docandphoebe.com/
