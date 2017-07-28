 
News By Tag
* Policy
* Government Affairs
* Public Affairs
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Minneapolis
  Minnesota
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
July 2017
31302928


Apparatus Co-Founders Named to MN Business' 2017 Young Entrepreneurs List

Leili Fatehi and Laura Monn Ginsburg named in August issue of MN Business Magazine
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Policy
* Government Affairs
* Public Affairs

Industry:
* Government

Location:
* Minneapolis - Minnesota - US

Subject:
* Awards

MINNEAPOLIS - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Apparatus, a Minneapolis-based policy and public affairs practice, today announced its co-founders, Leili Fatehi and Laura Monn Ginsburg, were named to Minnesota Business Magazine's third annual list of notable young entrepreneurs.

"It's an honor to be on a list with other business owners of this caliber," said Leili Fatehi, co-founder and principal at Apparatus. "Minnesota Business' young entrepreneurs survey found that 96% of respondents said social responsibility is important as a business owner – that's company we like to keep."

Fatehi and Monn Ginsburg founded Apparatus as a public benefit corporation in March 2016 and have seen steady growth since then, ranging from policy research to legislative lobbying to event facilitation and even an original podcast, Here to There (heretotherepodcast.org), which explores issues of commuting in and around the Twin Cities with the help of Metro residents, policymakers, government leaders, and more.

"We love thinking and strategizing about the ways social, built, and natural systems interact and evolve," said Monn Ginsburg. "Beyond all that thinking, however, is a drive and determination to do and it's exciting to look at all we've accomplished as we've grown Apparatus."

Minnesota Business' annual list is published in its August 2017 issue which is now available on newsstands.

About Apparatus

Apparatus is a public affairs practice and think/do tank specializing in opportunities and challenges at the nexus of social, natural, and built systems. A public benefit corporation, Apparatus works for equitable, inclusive solutions that bring together public, private, and community interests to find new ways forward. More information at apparatusmn.org.

Press Contact

Laura Monn Ginsburg

laura@apparatusmn.org

952.239.9150

Contact
Apparatus
Laura Monn Ginsburg
***@apparatusmn.org
End
Source:
Email:***@apparatusmn.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Apparatus News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share