Apparatus Co-Founders Named to MN Business' 2017 Young Entrepreneurs List

Leili Fatehi and Laura Monn Ginsburg named in August issue of MN Business Magazine

-- Apparatus, a Minneapolis-based policy and public affairs practice, today announced its co-founders, Leili Fatehi and Laura Monn Ginsburg, were named tothird annual list of notable young entrepreneurs."It's an honor to be on a list with other business owners of this caliber," said Leili Fatehi, co-founder and principal at Apparatus. "young entrepreneurs survey found that 96% of respondents said social responsibility is important as a business owner – that's company we like to keep."Fatehi and Monn Ginsburg founded Apparatus as a public benefit corporation in March 2016 and have seen steady growth since then, ranging from policy research to legislative lobbying to event facilitation and even an original podcast,, which explores issues of commuting in and around the Twin Cities with the help of Metro residents, policymakers, government leaders, and more."We love thinking and strategizing about the ways social, built, and natural systems interact and evolve," said Monn Ginsburg. "Beyond all that thinking, however, is a drive and determination toand it's exciting to look at all we've accomplished as we've grown Apparatus."annual list is published in its August 2017 issue which is now available on newsstands.Apparatus is a public affairs practice and think/do tank specializing in opportunities and challenges at the nexus of social, natural, and built systems. A public benefit corporation, Apparatus works for equitable, inclusive solutions that bring together public, private, and community interests to find new ways forward. More information at apparatusmn.org.Press ContactLaura Monn Ginsburg952.239.9150