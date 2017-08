Sebastian Janoski Announces New Release; Listen To Toy On Spotify

Sebastian Janoski "Toy"

End

--singer and songwriter releases his newest single "Toy". It is now available exclusively on Spotify. Lititz's Janoski made quite an impression with his previous release, "Plea". The single recently surpassedstreams viaand still going strong. Toy will be globally distributed by Orchard/Sony Music Entertainment to every major digital store at a latter date.The light-hearted new single "" reveals an intimate take from Janoski's catalog. Sebastian has an exceptional, heartfelt voice that emotionally touches and captures the hearts and souls of his audience. He accompanies himself on the guitar with an undeniable knack for crafting the tune as an individual work of art. His listeners are sure to enjoy!Sebastian Paul Janoski born June 22, 1999, is a young-teen singer, musician, songwriter, and actor is said to have begun performing by sitting on a street corner at the age of 7, playing his 12 string guitar and singing for anyone who would listen. During this time he also started vocal training as well as guitar lessons all within his Hometown of, and he still uses the same coaches to this day. With Janoski's phenominal talent, he's know for performing covers and his own original songs. This highly skilled and versatile artist performs genres as diverse as pop, jazz, country, folk, blues, adult contemporary and soft rock. He is sure to make his mark on this generation and the next with his musical talent.CLICK HERE TO STREAMwww.sebastianjanoski.com ( http://sebastianjanoski.com/ http://facebook.com/sebastianjanoski/https://twitter.com/sebastianjanoskhttps://instagram.com/sebastianjanoski