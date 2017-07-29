News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Sebastian Janoski Announces New Release; Listen To Toy On Spotify
The light-hearted new single "Toy" reveals an intimate take from Janoski's catalog. Sebastian has an exceptional, heartfelt voice that emotionally touches and captures the hearts and souls of his audience. He accompanies himself on the guitar with an undeniable knack for crafting the tune as an individual work of art. His listeners are sure to enjoy!
Sebastian Paul Janoski born June 22, 1999, is a young-teen singer, musician, songwriter, and actor is said to have begun performing by sitting on a street corner at the age of 7, playing his 12 string guitar and singing for anyone who would listen. During this time he also started vocal training as well as guitar lessons all within his Hometown of Lititz, PA, and he still uses the same coaches to this day. With Janoski's phenominal talent, he's know for performing covers and his own original songs. This highly skilled and versatile artist performs genres as diverse as pop, jazz, country, folk, blues, adult contemporary and soft rock. He is sure to make his mark on this generation and the next with his musical talent.
CLICK HERE TO STREAM "TOY" smarturl.it/
Please get in touch with Sebastian Janoski for guest list, interviews, or bookings at
www.sebastianjanoski.com (http://sebastianjanoski.com/
http://facebook.com/
https://twitter.com/
https://instagram.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse