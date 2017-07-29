 
News By Tag
* Sebastian Janoski
* Toy
* New Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lititz
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
4321
July 2017
313029

Sebastian Janoski Announces New Release; Listen To Toy On Spotify

 
 
Sebastian Janoski "Toy"
Sebastian Janoski "Toy"
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Sebastian Janoski
* Toy
* New Music

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Lititz - Pennsylvania - US

LITITZ, Pa. - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Sebastian Janoski singer and songwriter releases his newest single "Toy". It is now available exclusively on Spotify. Lititz's Janoski made quite an impression with his previous release, "Plea". The single recently surpassed 400,000 streams via Spotify and still going strong. Toy will be globally distributed by Orchard/Sony Music Entertainment to every major digital store at a latter date.

The light-hearted new single "Toy" reveals an intimate take from Janoski's catalog. Sebastian has an exceptional, heartfelt voice that emotionally touches and captures the hearts and souls of his audience. He accompanies himself on the guitar with an undeniable knack for crafting the tune as an individual work of art. His listeners are sure to enjoy!

Sebastian Paul Janoski born June 22, 1999, is a young-teen singer, musician, songwriter, and actor is said to have begun performing by sitting on a street corner at the age of 7, playing his 12 string guitar and singing for anyone who would listen. During this time he also started vocal training as well as guitar lessons all within his Hometown of Lititz, PA, and he still uses the same coaches to this day. With Janoski's phenominal talent, he's know for performing covers and his own original songs. This highly skilled and versatile artist performs genres as diverse as pop, jazz, country, folk, blues, adult contemporary and soft rock. He is sure to make his mark on this generation and the next with his musical talent.

CLICK HERE TO STREAM "TOY" smarturl.it/sjtoy


Please get in touch with Sebastian Janoski for guest list, interviews, or bookings at

www.sebastianjanoski.com (http://sebastianjanoski.com/)

http://facebook.com/sebastianjanoski/

https://twitter.com/sebastianjanosk

https://instagram.com/sebastianjanoski
End
Source:
Email:***@sosamusicgroup.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sosa Music Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share