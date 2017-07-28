News By Tag
New ZAKA committee launched in Manhattan headed by Boaz Bagbag and Sharon Aharoni
Meet Boaz Bagbag, Vice President and Co-Owner of LuxuryOne Corp. Boaz Bagbag is on a mission to raise money for the Jewish community in New York City
Mr. Bagbag: " Our main goal is to raise money here in the Manhattan community to support the sacred work of the ZAKA volunteers in Israel, as they help save lives and honor those who cannot be saved, in both routine work and during times of emergency. To do this, we are committed to raising awareness of the praiseworthy activities in search, rescue and recovery that the ZAKA volunteers do, not only in Israel, but also in humanitarian missions around the world. We will also serve as the contact point with the United Nations, as and where necessary."
As part of the fund-raising efforts, the new ZAKA Manhattan committee, under the leadership of Mr. Boaz Bagbag and Miss Sharon Aharoni, is raising money to purchase and equip a ZAKA ambulance. "This is no ordinary ambulance", explains Mr. Bagbag. "The ZAKA ambulance is effectively a mobile store-room, carrying all the emergency supplies, medical equipment and search and rescue supplies that the ZAKA volunteers need at the site of a terror attack, natural disaster or any other mass casualty incident. The ambulance is also used to transport the victims honorably on their final journey."
Mr. Bagbag has been active for the last 25 years in charitable endeavors, working with children in distress, Jewish outreach and other social activities related to Israeli charities.
Manhattan residents interested in joining the ZAKA Manhattan committee are invited to contact Mr. Bagbag at bag2bag@aol.com.
