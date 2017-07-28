 
News By Tag
* Boaz Bagbag
* Bagbag Boaz
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bronx
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
July 2017
31302928


New ZAKA committee launched in Manhattan headed by Boaz Bagbag and Sharon Aharoni

Meet Boaz Bagbag, Vice President and Co-Owner of LuxuryOne Corp. Boaz Bagbag is on a mission to raise money for the Jewish community in New York City
 
 
boaz_bagbag
boaz_bagbag
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Boaz Bagbag
* Bagbag Boaz

Industry:
* Automotive

Location:
* Bronx - New York - US

BRONX, N.Y. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Manhattan-based VP and co-owner of Luxury One Corp Mr. Boaz Bagbag, together with VP Laura Diamond Inc. Miss Sharon Aharoni, have recently launched a new committee to support ZAKA volunteers in Israel. The new committee, based in Manhattan, will help raise awareness of the work of the Jerusalem-based, UN-recognized humanitarian volunteer search and rescue organization, as well as raise funds to purchase equipment needed for ZAKA's continued operation.

Mr. Bagbag:  " Our main goal is to raise money here in the Manhattan community to support the sacred work of the ZAKA volunteers in Israel, as they help save lives and honor those who cannot be saved, in both routine work and during times of emergency.  To do this, we are committed to raising awareness of the praiseworthy activities in search, rescue and recovery that the ZAKA volunteers do, not only in Israel, but also in humanitarian missions around the world. We will also serve as the contact point with the United Nations, as and where necessary."

As part of the fund-raising efforts, the new ZAKA Manhattan committee, under the leadership of Mr. Boaz Bagbag and Miss Sharon Aharoni, is raising money to purchase and equip a ZAKA ambulance. "This is no ordinary ambulance", explains Mr. Bagbag. "The ZAKA ambulance is effectively a mobile store-room, carrying all the emergency supplies, medical equipment and search and rescue supplies that the ZAKA volunteers need at the site of a terror attack, natural disaster or any other mass casualty incident. The ambulance is also used to transport the victims honorably on their final journey."

Mr. Bagbag has been active for the last 25 years in charitable endeavors, working with children in distress, Jewish outreach and other social activities related to Israeli charities.

Manhattan residents interested in joining the ZAKA Manhattan committee are invited to contact Mr. Bagbag at bag2bag@aol.com.

Media Contact
Boaz Bagbag
boaz@boazbagbag.com
End
Source:Zaka
Email:***@boazbagbag.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share