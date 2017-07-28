 
News By Tag
* Jules Uncut
* Talk Show
* Media
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
July 2017
31302928

Jules Uncut Hits The Road: New York and Los Angeles

 
 
Jules Uncut
Jules Uncut
ATLANTA - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Jules Uncut will be hitting the road very soon with the first two stops are New York and Los Angeles.  Submit your clients to be interviewed on this top show while it's in your market.

Jules Uncut is filmed in Atlanta and is also distributed in Africa and Europe giving guests an international audience, fans, and viewership. Jules Uncut garners 5.5 million impressions in Nigeria alone due to the popularity of Juliana and Jules Uncut in which she trends #1 on Twitter.

Jules Uncut, hosted by Juliana Richards, features open no-holds barred discussions on everything from entertainment, beauty, business, relationships, parenting, and trending topics with celebrity guests and interviews.  Jules Uncut has received rave reviews and trended heavily in the US, Nigeria, London, and more.

Jules Uncut has interviewed Tiny, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Peter Thomas, and more.  Click HERE (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGSAVTm7ybw) to see past interviews.




ABOUT THE HOST JULIANA RICHARDS

Coming from humble beginnings, in a short period of time, Juliana created a name for herself in the e-commerce fashion world.  Originally from West Africa, Juliana was always surrounded with big dreams.  Now an entrepreneur by day and an entertainer at heart, Juliana brings her audience fun and laughter doing what she does best, keeping it real!

Contact
Interview submission requests:
Meme Agency
tu@thememeagency.com
End
Source:Meme Agency
Email:***@thememeagency.com Email Verified
Tags:Jules Uncut, Talk Show, Media
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Meme Agency PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share