Jules Uncut Hits The Road: New York and Los Angeles

-- Jules Uncut will be hitting the road very soon with the first two stops are New York and Los Angeles. Submit your clients to be interviewed on this top show while it's in your market.Jules Uncut is filmed in Atlanta and is also distributed in Africa and Europe giving guests an international audience, fans, and viewership. Jules Uncut garners 5.5 million impressions in Nigeria alone due to the popularity of Juliana and Jules Uncut in which she trends #1 on Twitter.Jules Uncut, hosted by Juliana Richards, features open no-holds barred discussions on everything from entertainment, beauty, business, relationships, parenting, and trending topics with celebrity guests and interviews. Jules Uncut has received rave reviews and trended heavily in the US, Nigeria, London, and more.Jules Uncut has interviewed Tiny, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Peter Thomas, and more. Click HERE (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGSAVTm7ybw)to see past interviews.ABOUT THE HOST JULIANA RICHARDSComing from humble beginnings, in a short period of time, Juliana created a name for herself in the e-commerce fashion world. Originally from West Africa, Juliana was always surrounded with big dreams. Now an entrepreneur by day and an entertainer at heart, Juliana brings her audience fun and laughter doing what she does best, keeping it real!