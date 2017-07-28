News By Tag
Palm Coast Association of Health Underwriters Installs 2017-2018 Board
West Palm Beach Businesswoman Installed As President Of Health Insurance Professional Association
Michele Malooley of West Palm Beach was installed as PCAHU President. Michele entered the health insurance industry in 1989 and operates her own insurance agency in Boynton Beach. She joined the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU) in 1993. In her prior positions with the Association she served as Ways and Means Chair, Vice President, and President Elect. Michele is a Certified Senior Advisor (CSA) and a member of NAHU's Leading Producer Round Table (LPRT).
"I am looking forward to leading the Palm Coast Chapter in advocating for health insurance consumers and offering our members effective professional education and development opportunities,"
The 2017- 2018 Board of Directors
President Michele Malooley, Boynton Beach
President Elect Alexis DeLuca, Insurance Office of America
Vice-President Travis Bradley Tunis, Palm Beach Gardens
Treasurer Albert Wester, Kirby Employee Benefits, Jupiter
Secretary Debi Neubert, Transamerica Employee Benefits
Immediate Past President Arti Hoffman, Benefits Universe, Coral Springs
The Palm Coast Association of Health Underwriters represents all professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance to Floridians from St. Lucie, Martin and Palm Beach Counties. It is one of nine chapters of the 1,000 member Florida Association of Health Underwriters. Visit http://www.pcahu.org.
Media Contact
Claire Teller
5612720720
cteller@avaplans.com
