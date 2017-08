Palm Coast Association of Health Underwriters Installs 2017-2018 Board

West Palm Beach Businesswoman Installed As President Of Health Insurance Professional Association

Michele Malooley, President, PCAHU

-- The Palm Coast Association of Health Underwriters (PCAHU) installed the 2017-2018 board at their August kick off meeting.Michele Malooley of West Palm Beach was installed as PCAHU President. Michele entered the health insurance industry in 1989 and operates her own insurance agency in Boynton Beach. She joined the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU) in 1993. In her prior positions with the Association she served as Ways and Means Chair, Vice President, and President Elect. Michele is a Certified Senior Advisor (CSA) and a member of NAHU's Leading Producer Round Table (LPRT)."I am looking forward to leading the Palm Coast Chapter in advocating for health insurance consumers and offering our members effective professional education and development opportunities,"Malooley said. She added, "Our members are talented and experienced professionals who participate in our association to help serve their clients at the highest standard."Michele Malooley, Boynton BeachAlexis DeLuca, Insurance Office of AmericaTravis Bradley Tunis, Palm Beach GardensAlbert Wester, Kirby Employee Benefits, JupiterDebi Neubert, Transamerica Employee BenefitsArti Hoffman, Benefits Universe, Coral SpringsThe Palm Coast Association of Health Underwriters represents all professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance to Floridians from St. Lucie, Martin and Palm Beach Counties. It is one of nine chapters of the 1,000 member Florida Association of Health Underwriters. Visit http://www.pcahu.org