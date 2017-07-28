Law Chamber with ADDA Finance introducing Immigration, Education & International Startup Loan

International Law Chamber now in association with ADDA Finance LLC introducing Immigration and International Education Loan and financial assistance program.

-- International Law Chamber now in association with ADDA Finance LLC introducing Immigration and International Education Loan and financial assistance program.Whether you're looking to apply for citizenship, secure or renew your Green Card, petition family members to come to the U.S. or to Canada or European Countries, or take any number of other immigration steps, it can cost several hundred to several thousands in legal costs and government fees. Our Immigration Loans in partnering with Adda Finance LLC, affordably cover these costs so you can focus on your case instead of worrying about paying a high-interest loan or spending down your savings. And we'll help you build your credit score while saving you money on interest!A key measure of success for the millions of immigrants who come to the U.S. or Canada or European Countries seeking economic security for themselves and their children is the extent to which they participate in the U.S. or Canadian or Eurpean financial services market. The degree to which immigrants make use of mainstream financial services is also an important indicator of how successful we, as a society, have been in profiting from the ambition and hopes that bring many immigrants to the U.S., Canada and Europe. The mission of the Venture for Immigrants is to remove barriers to achieving these individual and societal goals through three related activities:o Producing, disseminating, and encouraging research that adds to our understanding of the key determinants of the financial behavior of immigrantso Providing forums where bankers, policymakers, researchers, advocates and other interested parties can share ideas, best practices and innovative approaches to overcoming barriers to immigrant financial market participationo Documenting and publishing key findings, innovations, trends, practices, and policies that enhance financial market access for immigrantsOur Citizenship Loan is an easy and affordable way to cover the cost of the naturalization application as well as some legal fees possibly associated with it.Terms· Amounts: $680 up to $1000 per Citizenship applicant (up to a maximum of 4 applicants per loan)· Terms: Up to 36 months· Interest Rate: 17.7% APR** APR = Annual Percentage RateOur Education Loan is an easy and affordable way to cover the cost of the naturalization application as well as some legal fees possibly associated with it.Terms· Amounts: $6800 up to $10000 per Citizenship applicant Terms: Up to 36 monthsInterest Rate: 17.7% APROur Startup Loan is an easy and affordable way to cover the cost of the naturalization application as well as some legal fees possibly associated with it.Terms· Amounts: $68000 up to $100000 per Startup applicant (up to a maximum of 4 applicants per loan)· Terms: Up to 36 monthsInterest Rate: 17.7% APRWe are thus increasing our services into financials assistance for immigration program and issue upto 60 % of immigration invoice value raised by Law Chamber.Keep Immigration.. Keep Smiling…