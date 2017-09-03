What Role Does the Gut Play in Type 2 Diabetes?

Metabolic Syndrome and Related Disorders

Media Contact

Kathryn Ryan

914-740-2250

kryan@liebertpub.com Kathryn Ryan914-740-2250

End

-- In the destructive cycle that leads to and perpetuates type 2 diabetes, driven by overeating, excessive blood glucose, defective pancreatic beta cell function, and imbalances in insulin-regulating hormone levels, the gut appears to play a key role. The effects of gastric emptying rates on blood sugar levels after eating and resulting glucose-related hormone release are examined in the article "The Gut: A Key to the Pathogenesis of Type 2 Diabetes? (http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/met.2017.0015)"published in, a peer-reviewed journal fromThe article is available free on thewebsite until September 3, 2017.Coauthors Jens Juul Holst, Jens Pedersen, Nicolai Jacob Wewer Albrechtsen, and Filip Krag Knop, University of Copenhagen, Denmark, focus specifically on how the gastrointestinal tract contributes to the regulation of postprandial plasma glucose and secretion of the incretin hormones known as GIP and GLP-1. After a meal, these hormones help induce and regulate the release of insulin cells by pancreatic beta cells to control the level of glucose in the blood. The researchers also discuss the role of the gut in the hypersecretion of glucagon in individuals with type 2 diabetes."The role of the gastrointestinal tract in modulating the response to glucose ingestion is often overlooked. In this commentary, Professor Holst and colleagues revisit the role of the GI tract in health and disease," says Adrian Vella, MD, FRCP (Edin.), Editor-in-Chief ofand Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester, MN.Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R01 AG028730. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.is the only peer-reviewed journal focusing solely on the pathophysiology, recognition, and treatment of metabolic syndrome. Led by Adrian Vella, MD, FRCP (Edin.), Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine (Rochester, MN), the Journal covers a range of topics including insulin resistance, central obesity, glucose intolerance, dyslipidemia with elevated triglycerides, predominance of small dense LDL-cholesterol particles, hypertension, endothelial dysfunction, and oxidative stress and inflammation. Tables of content and a sample issues may be viewed on thewebsite.is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many promising areas of science and biomedical research, includingandIts biotechnology trade magazine, GEN (), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's 80 journals, newsmagazines, and books is available on thewebsite.