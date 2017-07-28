 
News By Tag
* religion Christianity Spirit
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Religion
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Goose Creek
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
July 2017
31302928

Young Christians beliefs regarding the influence of the Holy Spirit

 
 
Teleios Research
Teleios Research
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
religion Christianity Spirit

Industry:
Religion

Location:
Goose Creek - South Carolina - US

Subject:
Surveys

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Teleios recently surveyed the role of the Holy Spirit in our lives in 475 visitors to the Instagram account, InstaPray, of whom: 30% were under 18 and 38% were between 18-30 years of age; 78% were evangelicals and 71% female.

The actions of the Holy Spirit in believers' lives is an important yet controversial topic. In our survey, the most common response by participants was that the Spirit helps lead them by the word of God (88%).

Also selected by above 80% of the participants, in order, was: The Holy Spirit comforts us that we are children of God, teaches us and gives us power consistent with the armor of God (Ephesians 6:10-17).

These results are encouraging in that they show that both millennials and adolescents, when presented with a list of biblical and non-biblical actions, overwhelmingly identified important scripturally based roles of the Spirit. This is important because the doctrine of the Spirit can be confusing, often because of differences in beliefs between Christian denominations.

The Bible teaches the Holy Spirit has a critical role in both salvation and the Christian life. The Bible indicates that in salvation the Spirit: draws an unbeliever to God by convicting them of sin, baptizes them into the body of Christ (the universal church), regenerates them to a new life and seals them until Christ comes again.

In the Christian life, the Spirit gives power, prays for believers, teaches them, helps them defeat sin, and comforts them they are children of God among other actions. All the findings of the survey, as well as other Teleios research, are on our website www.teleiosresearch.com.

Teleios, a non-profit foundation, seeks to demonstrate the truth of Scripture and the Christian faith through the scientific method by providing evidence for the positive results of a biblically-based lifestyle. Prior studies conducted by Teleios have shown that the practice of the Christian faith (praise, prayer, fellowship, service and Bible study) and security of salvation increases well-being while reducing guilt.

Contact
Lindsay Nelson
lindsay.nelson@prnorb.com
End
Source:
Email:***@prnorb.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share