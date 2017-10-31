News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
OWI Announces Second Annual KNOW Identity Conference in March 2018
Early registration underway for the world's premier destination for innovators in identity
KNOW Identity 2018 will drive interest from decision-makers, innovators, investors, and C-level participants across multiple sectors. Building off of last year's success, OWI anticipates 1,000 plus attendees with more than 500 companies represented. The KNOW Identity Conference is now accepting speaker and panelist applicants.
"We are excited to announce our second annual KNOW Identity Conference, addressing the fundamental shifts in how consumers and businesses connect, build, and define identity," said Travis Jarae, Co-Founder, and CEO of OWI. "Identity is central to everything – from people to things. It has the power to enable accessibility and security for all. KNOW Identity 2018 will kickoff with keynote speakers and panels discussing innovation and the application of policies in this space."
Critical topics covered at next year's event will include artificial intelligence, alternative credit, biometrics, blockchain, cyber security, digital identity, identity access management, Internet of Things, machine learning, privacy, risk and compliance, trust frameworks, and much more. KNOW Identity 2018 will also feature the KNOW Identity Startup Pitch Competition, a hackathon, and demo stages for companies of all sizes.
"Attendees at KNOW are a who's who of the identity industry. Attending KNOW is one of the few opportunities during the year to get in front of all the key stakeholders in the identity space," adds Blake Hall, CEO of id.me.
KNOW Identity 2017 saw more than 800 business leaders and experts in attendance from 390 organizations and led with keynote speaker Edward Snowden—whistleblower and former NSA contractor. Additional notable speakers included Jai Arun of IBM, David Birch of Consult Hyperion, Pascal Bouvier of Santander Innoventures, and Carmi Gillon of Cytegic Cybersecurity.
"KNOW Identity is a must attend event for any investor thinking about the identity space. The combination of startups, enterprise, and government officials discussing the biggest problems can't be found anywhere else," said David Fields, Managing Partner of PTB Ventures.
Erick Young, Assistant Deal of Georgetown University McDonough School of Business, agrees, stating, "The KNOW Identity Conference is an excellent event for learning and networking."
Early registration for KNOW Identity 2018 is underway and easily accessible on the KNOW Identity 2018 website (http://www.knowidentityconference.com).
Early Bird Deadline: October 31st, 2017
• General Attendees: $950
• Government / Non-Profit / Startups / Students: $650
Standard Rate Deadline: February 28th, 2018
• General Attendees: $1,495
• Government / Non-Profit / Startups / Students: $950
Late and On-Site Registration:
• General Attendees: $1,795
• Government / Non-Profit / Startups: $1,150
• Students: $950
KNOW Identity 2018 is currently accepting applications for speakers, sponsors, hackathon participants, and KNOW Identity Startup Pitch Competitors across all industries focused on solving identity-related challenges in cyber security, trust and safety, and IoT. Candidates are not required to sponsor and can apply online before the September 22 deadline. Speakers will be announced in October.
Additionally, OWI will be presenting its KNOW Identity Nodes Awards for the second time, recognizing and celebrating the most compelling companies, individuals, and identity innovations of the year.
Startups are encouraged to contact Nick D'Alessandro - nick@oneworldidentity.com
About the KNOW Identity Conference
The premier global event for the identity industry, the KNOW Identity Conference is the nexus for identity innovation, offering a uniquely differentiated, powerful, and immersive event that convenes the world's most influential organizations and smartest minds across industries to shape the future of identity. Presented by OWI Events (https://oneworldidentity.com/
About OWI
OWI is an independent research and strategy company focused on identity. Their mission is to help changemakers, innovators, business leaders, and investors stay ahead of market trends so they can build sustainable, forward-thinking identity products and strategies. The company, which is comprised of OWI Consulting, OWI Labs and OWI Events focuses on cybersecurity, Trust and Safety, and IoT.
OWI Consulting offers strategic advisory, product management and user experience design, transformation and performance improvement, and regulatory compliance and risk services to quickly identify and assess opportunities, position brands, and execute business strategies. OWI Labs is a team of experts who provide original research and analysis across the identity industry to generate independent and actionable market and business insights. The team offers monthly research papers on the industry's most relevant topics. OWI Events hosts the annual, KNOW Identity Conference and other industry events with the goal of shaping the future of identity across multiple industries.
Visit us at www.oneworldidentity.com for the latest in identity news, events, and research coverage.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse